Showcase Airman at SAFB: Airman 1st Class Miranda Simpson

Airman 1st Class Miranda Simpson, 375th Air Mobility Wing photojournalist, is this week’s Showcase Airman. Provided

Airman 1st Class Miranda Simpson, 375th Air Mobility Wing photojournalist, is this week’s Showcase Airman.







In just six months on station, she has become an essential team member in the Public Affairs office. Simpson manages two base-wide informational outlets, which inform 30,000 people daily about important events.

She is the leading content producer among nine photojournalists and has produced 10 stories and 40 photos. Simpson was also hand-picked to represent PA in hosting 19 civic leaders and highlighting our base’s community partnership program.

On her off time, she focuses on maintaining her mental and physical fitness, garnering an 87% on her Career Development Course exam and a 95 percent on her physical fitness test.