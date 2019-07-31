Students attend STEM camp at Scott

Scott Air Force Base STEAM Day Scott Air Force Base recently invited local high school students to STEAM day. Professionals from different career set up booths and demonstrations to showcase how the Air Force translates Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math into jobs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scott Air Force Base recently invited local high school students to STEAM day. Professionals from different career set up booths and demonstrations to showcase how the Air Force translates Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math into jobs.

The society of American Military Engineers hosted their annual STEM Camp in early July at Scott Air Force Base for 36 youth from all over the United States and even Guam.

“The STEM Camp is an introductory overview into the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math and how it’s used to better society,’” Said Ilnana Almquist, lead logistics coordinator for the Scott AFB STEM Camp.

Each team had two mentors, one civilian and one military with an engineering background.

To attend the camp, students completed an application and submitted an essay on why they want to attend the camp. Once making it to Scott, the campers spend a week near the Scott Lake thanks to the support of the 375th Civil Engineer Squadron.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The annual camp is held to give young people (an opportunity to get) familiar with STEM related careers,” said Nicole Gunyon, STEM camp director.

Throughout the camp, the students compete in challenges to test their engineering knowledge, which help them work through real-world scenarios engineers may face. The challenges included bottle rocket building, navigating an obstacle course and building cardboard canoes.

“The camp allows students to get their hands dirty and really put their engineering skills to the test!” said Almquist.

“We hope to help the kids spark an interest in STEM and STEM careers,” said Almquist. “Also to find out what they want to do whether it includes STEM or not.”