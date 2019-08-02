Scott Air Force Base News Scott Air Force Base events, Aug. 9 edition

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.

Now through Friday, Aug. 9

Youth soccer registration

Youth interested in playing soccer can register at the SAFB Youth Center now through Friday, Aug. 9. League is open to youth ages 5-13 years old (as of Sept. 1). The game of Futsal (indoor soccer in gym) will be played by the 11- to 13 year olds. Practices will begin Friday, Aug. 26. Volunteer coaches needed — apply by Wednesday, July 31. Fee: $62/child (includes jersey). All participants must be a member of the Scott Youth Programs for the soccer season, which costs $20.

A current physician approved physical and immunizations are required, and if applicable, an approved Inclusion Action Team Package for special needs. These must be on file at time of registration, and remain current for entire sport session. Registration will not be taken without a current (less than one year old) physical and current immunizations on file or brought in at time of registration (school physicals/P.E. physicals will be accepted). For more details, call Al Bromley, 618-256-4984/618-256-5139.

Friday, Aug. 9

Cardboard Boat Regatta

Set sail with Outdoor Recreation at their annual Cardboard Boat Regatta set for 11 a.m. at the Fitness Center Pool. Squadrons/organizations/groups (all base affiliates military and civilian) form a team of at least two, to participate in the Regatta for chances to win prizes and bragging rights. Registration required, call for availability. Registration, rules and regulations available online at www.375fss.com. Must be 16+ to participate and able to swim. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union, Leonardo DRS, Drury, and Golden Corral. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended. For more details, call 256-2067.

Karaoke night

DoReMi Karaoke Night will take place from 6:30-9:30 p.m. in Zeppelins. Prizes given for Best Vocal Male and Female of the Night. For more details, call 618-256-5501.

Free movie at the auditorium

The base auditorium will host “Godzilla: King of hte Monsters” (PG 13) at 7 p.m. It is free and open to the base population. For more information, call 618-256-5100 or 618-256-3028 or visit https://www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.

Teen art/paint night

Youth Programs will host teen art/paint night from 7-9 p.m. While enjoying snacks, all visual art activities focus on teaching the elements and principles of design, and encouraging the development of skills for a lifetime. Open to ages 12-18. Free event. For more details, call 618-256-5139.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Parent/Child Golf Tournament

Cardinal Creek Golf Course is hosting a Parent/Child Golf Tournament. The event begins with lunch at 11 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at noon. Fee: $45 per team. All AGF member types / $65 per team daily players (includes greens fees, cart, range balls, lunch and prizes). Must register by Thursday, Aug. 8. For more information, call 618-744-1400.

Bowler Appreciation Day

Come out and celebrate Bowler Appreciation Day at Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Enjoy free bowling from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. First come, first served. No groups or parties. For more information, call the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center at 618-256-4054.

Adult pool party

The base pool will host an end of summer pool party for adults from 8 p.m. to midnight. Snacks and drinks (adult beverages too) available for purchase (cash only). Event is free for all single Airman and $5 for all other adults. Single Airman who preregister by Wednesday, Aug. 7, will receive a free drink. This event is open to ages 18+ and is limited to first 200 attendees. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Saturday, Aug. 10, and Saturday, Aug. 17

Junior leagues ‘sign-up’ days

Fall junior leagues are now forming and the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center has planned some special “sign-up” days. From noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 10 and 17, kids will have the opportunity to register for the fall leagues plus enjoy free hot dogs, free bowling, some great door prizes and more. The junior league is played Saturday mornings. Participants will have chances to win awards and scholarships. For more information about fall leagues or the special “sign-up” days, call 618-256-4054.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Back 2 School Brunch

Join the Scott Event Center for Back 2 School Brunch. Enter for a chance to win a Chromebook. They will also give away free school supplies to kids in attendance. School supplies open to grade school and high school students, while supplies last.

▪ Time: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (seating every 30 minutes);

▪ Reservations: Prepaid reservations taken Monday, July 22, through Friday, Aug. 9 (in person/phone); and

▪ Price: Members — $19.95 (A), $8.95 (6-12), free (5 & under); non-members — $22.95 (A), $10.95 (6-12), free (5 & under).

Sponsored in part by USAA and Leonardo DRS. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Archery clinic

Learn the basics of Archery with Outdoor Rec. Staff will teach correct stance, proper use of recurve bow or compound bow, and proper shooting techniques. Bows, arrows and instruction provided.

▪ Cost: RecOn, $5; non-RecOn, $10;

▪ Time: 5-7 p.m.; and

▪ Registration deadline: Monday, Aug. 12.

Open to ages 8+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two children per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18

Overnight summer lake trip

Spend the weekend at Council Bluff Lake with Outdoor Recreation. There will be one organized hike and one organized paddle excursion for the group. Bring (or catch) own lunch’s and dinner first day (breakfast on second day provided). Bring own camping gear or use our Program Only gear (sleeping bag, beds, tents). Bring own fishing gear, and Missouri Fishing permit required. Transportation and canoes/kayaks provided.

▪ Cost: RecOn, $10; non-RecOn, $45;

▪ Time: 10 a.m. Aug. 17 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18; and

▪ Registration deadline: Noon Saturday, Aug. 10;

Open to ages 4+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two children per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Mobile DMV, Aug. 21

The Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles mobile unit will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Scott Event Center. The DMV Mobile Unit offers basic vehicle services, such as driver license renewals (including road tests), ID cards and vehicle registration, and is available for the SAFB community every third Wednesday of the month. The mobile DMV accepts all major credit/debit cards, check and money orders, cash is not an accepted payment. For specific questions, contact the local Belleville DMV office at 618-236-8750.

Friday, Aug. 23

Family paint night

Family paint night will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Arts & Crafts Center. Cost is $15 per person and includes all painting supplies. Bring own non-alcoholic drinks and snacks. Event is open to ages 8 and up. All kids must be accompanied by an adult. Family participation is highly encouraged. For more information, call the Arts & Crafts Center, 618-256-4230.

Summer Couples Golf Scramble

Grab a golf partner and take part in the Summer Couples Golf Scramble. Event is limited to first 36 teams and will begin at 5 p.m. Fee is only $60 per couple and includes 9 holes, cart, range balls, prizes, and dinner. For more information, call 618-744-1400.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Cache River canoe/hike

Come with Outdoor Recreation as they explore the Bottomland Swamp area of Cache River State Natural Area. Paddle 6 miles through rivers, swamps, and ponds covered in duckweed, surrounded by hundred year old cypress trees and a multitude of bird species, including blue herons, mallards, red headed woodpeckers and many others.

▪ Cost: RecOn, $15; non-RecOn, $45;

▪ Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and

▪ Registration deadline: Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Open to ages 10+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two children per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Flea market/yard sale

The SEC “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure” flea market/yard sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Scott Event Center. Space reservation deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 21. Single slot without a table is $10. Double slot and table is $15. Food and drinks for sale. Base access required to participate (buy/sell). Contact the Scott Event Center, to reserve a spot, 618-256-5501.

Stars & Strikes Season Kick-Off Tournament

Stars & Strikes Bowling Center will host their Season Kick-Off Tournament at 2 p.m. Come out and compete in their 9-Pin No-Tap Tournament for a chance to win door prizes and more. There will be separate divisions for men and women. Bowlers will bowl three games. The highest series in each division wins. Cost is $20 and includes bowling, shoe rental and prizes. For more information, call 618-256-4054.

NOTES

Immediate job openings

The 375th Force Support Squadron is looking for qualified applicants to fill Non-Appropriated Fund positions on Scott AFB. Open positions include, but are not limited to: Cooks, food service workers, laborers, Child & Youth Program assistants, bowling equipment repairers, recreation aids, tractor operators, custodial workers, guest services representatives, and waiters. Flexible and regular positions with benefits are available. For a complete listing and to apply, visit www.nafjobs.org and select “Scott” from the “Base” drop-down menu. For additional information, call 618-256-3831.

Need assistance finding child care?

Militarychildcare.com is the easiest way to find child care on any installation. Contact Angela Fraley at 618-256-8156 for further assistance.

Eat. Play. Win. Gift card giveaway

Want to win a $100 375th Force Support Squadron gift card? Eat. Play. Win. Through Sept. 28, eat at any one of these FSS locations: Cardinal Creek Café, Common Grounds Café, Rickenbacker’s Café, Stars & Strikes Snack Bar or Zeppelins, and people could be eligible. Make any food purchase between Sunday-Saturday, and receive a “punch” on an official entry card. Once people receive four punches on the entry card, they should turn it in at any participating location for entry. Every week one lucky winner will win. Must be 18 years of age and older to participate. A minimum $5 food purchase required. Campus dining eligible. For complete details, rules and eligibility inquire within or visit www.375fss.com. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Private pool parties

Looking for a place to hold a birthday, graduation, squadron party or family reunion? Call Outdoor Recreation to reserve the pool for a private pool party. Swim parties can be held from 7 p.m. to midnight Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays; or from 9 p.m. to midnight Mondays and Wednesdays. Reservations fees: $150 for two hours ($60 per additional hour). Maximum of 200 guests. Reservations are required seven days prior, so stop in Outdoor Recreation or call 618-256-2067.

‘Pour by beer’ — self service option now available

Stop by Zeppelins at the Scott Event Center beginning at 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and try the new “Pour My Beer” system. Choose from six unique draft beers and pour as much or as little as wanted.

Dollar Sundays

Sunday is Family Fun Day at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Bring the whole family out for a fun filled day of bowling. Games, shoes, hot dogs, French fries and soda are all just $1 each. For more details, call 618-256-4054.

Six Flags St. Louis tickets

Save big when purchasing Six Flags tickets at Information, Tickets & Travel vs. at the gate. Get discounted passes today. Stop by Bldg. 1650 or call ITT at 618-256-5919.

▪ Season pass: $68;

▪ Single day pass: $45; and

▪ Parking pass: $17.

2019 St. Louis Cardinals tickets on sale

Take in a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game this year. Information, Tickets & Travel has select home game tickets available for purchase all throughout the season. For a complete listing on game day tickets visit https://375fss.com/ITT.php. Tickets are going fast, so get them today. Prices subject to change. For info, call 618-256-5919.

CHAPLAIN CORPS WORSHIP SCHEDULE

Catholic services

▪ Sunday mass: 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

▪ Daily mass (Monday-Thursday): 11:30 a.m.

▪ Friday Rosary in Blessed Sacrament: 11:30 a.m.

Protestant services

▪ Traditional worship service (Sunday): 8 a.m.

▪ Gospel worship service (Sunday): 11 a.m.

Soka Gakkai International, led by Timothy Missi

▪ Third Saturday of the month: 1:30-5 p.m.

All services are held at the Chapel, unless otherwise noted.