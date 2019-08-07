Scott Air Force Base Showcase Airman: Airman 1st Class Dolores Garcia

Scott Air Force Base STEAM Day Scott Air Force Base recently invited local high school students to STEAM day. Professionals from different career set up booths and demonstrations to showcase how the Air Force translates Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math into jobs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scott Air Force Base recently invited local high school students to STEAM day. Professionals from different career set up booths and demonstrations to showcase how the Air Force translates Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math into jobs.

Airman 1st Class Dolores Garcia, 375th Communications Support Squadron server administrator, is this week’s Showcase Airman.







As a member of the Red Cross base donation committee, she has helped to coordinate three blood drives and surpassed the organization’s goal of 40 pints by more than 10.

Through Meals-On-Wheels and local volunteer groups, Garcia has provided food and clothing to needy citizens in the St. Louis area. Garcia also lends her services as a translator to less fortunate Spanish-speaking families in the Chicago area, connecting them with public services and goods.

Furthermore, she has helped to raise $1,922 for the 2019 Air Force Ball and worked the recent STEAM Day event.