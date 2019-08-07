Scott Air Force Base News
Scott Air Force Base Showcase Airman: Airman 1st Class Dolores Garcia
Airman 1st Class Dolores Garcia, 375th Communications Support Squadron server administrator, is this week’s Showcase Airman.
As a member of the Red Cross base donation committee, she has helped to coordinate three blood drives and surpassed the organization’s goal of 40 pints by more than 10.
Through Meals-On-Wheels and local volunteer groups, Garcia has provided food and clothing to needy citizens in the St. Louis area. Garcia also lends her services as a translator to less fortunate Spanish-speaking families in the Chicago area, connecting them with public services and goods.
Furthermore, she has helped to raise $1,922 for the 2019 Air Force Ball and worked the recent STEAM Day event.
