Diverse team takes part in design methodology project at Scott Air Force Base

Col. J. Scot Heathman, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, recently put approximately 40 members of the 375th AMW and a few mission partners through a two-hour design methodology where they tackled the tough subject of rising suicide rates in their service and how to bake resiliency into everything they do from the installation level down to individual Airmen.

The diverse team analyzed various problems, tackled some difficult objectives and brainstormed some ideas for support in some of the toughest subjects Airmen face today such as disconnectedness, hopelessness, barriers to seeking help and feedback.

Heathman noted on his Facebook page this is only round one of their planning efforts to ensure they have a complete yearly campaign designed to care for self, wingmen and families.

“I am so proud of this team!” Heathman said on his Facebook page. “Thank you all for giving up some time to get after this important topic. We can move the needle. I do believe so! I can’t wait to see how we roll out some of these ideas. “