375th Logistics Readiness Squadron Immersion at Scott Air Force Base
Meet the Squadron: Gates
From the Facebook page of Col. J. Scot Heathman, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander:
“I had a great time meeting some of our logistics readiness Airmen this week! These folks keep our base moving, whether it’s vehicle maintenance, airlift and cargo services, munitions accountability, or fuel support. Your role as part of #TeamScott is invaluable, and we appreciate the work you do each day!”
