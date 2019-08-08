Team Scott hosting Air Force Wounded Warrior CARE event to promote resiliency

Scott honors fallen soldier Team Scott honored the sacrifice of U.S. Army Sgt. Holli Bolinski, who was killed on March 5, 2019 while deployed to Kuwait. Hundreds of service members and civilians lined the streets on base to pay their final respects as her motorcade passed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Team Scott honored the sacrifice of U.S. Army Sgt. Holli Bolinski, who was killed on March 5, 2019 while deployed to Kuwait. Hundreds of service members and civilians lined the streets on base to pay their final respects as her motorcade passed.

Scott Air Force Base will host the Air Force Wounded Warrior program, or AFW2, and approximately 125 wounded warriors and their caregivers during a weeklong event to promote healing and resiliency from Sunday, Aug. 18, to Friday, Aug. 23.

Additionally, a Wounded Warrior and Caregiver Symposium will take place Saturday, Aug. 24, in St. Louis. This is the base’s first time hosting an AFW2 event.

Air Force Wounded Warrior is a Congressionally-mandated, federally-funded program that falls under Air Force Personnel Command and is headquartered at Randolph Air Force Base, Texas.

It brings reality to resiliency by exposing wounded warriors to adaptive sporting events and resiliency programs such as yoga, art, comedy and music therapy. There are also opportunities for wounded warrior ambassadors to engage with Airmen and community members.

“We are so excited to have the opportunity to partner with Team Scott and the City of St. Louis for this first-time event here,” said Marsha Gonzales, AFW2 branch chief for warrior care support. “As a program, we take great pride in educating the Air Force about the program’s benefits and providing the total force with the tools needed to build resiliency along the way.”

AFW2’s mission is to assist wounded, ill and injured service members (of all components), their caregivers and families navigate the recovery, rehabilitation and reintegration process. If that isn’t possible, AFW2 helps Airmen through the transition.

“As soon as the Air Force selected Scott AFB to host this event, our whole base stepped up to serve. We have volunteers eager to help, along with logistics, medical and security assistance,” said Master Sgt. Seth Miller, 375th Air Mobility Command’s community support coordinator superintendent and one of the base POCs for AFW2’s visit. “We’re excited to host these Airmen and are glad to be part of their recovery journey.”

The majority of the weeklong sporting events will be held in the James Gym. Those with base access are invited to stop by the fitness center, learn more and cheer on the participants.

AFW2 program ambassadors will also be sharing their stories of triumph around the base.

“We’ve lined up a series of powerful outreach events highlighting the stories of our most resilient Airmen,” said Brad Britt, AFW2 outreach program manager. “These events are crucial to educating leaders, families and community partners about the benefits and ongoing efforts of our program so Airmen can get involved and get the help they may need.”

Schedule of events

Information about the event, as well as an agenda, will be posted on Scott AFB social media platforms, and the Air Force Wounded Warrior Facebook page. For more information about the Wounded Warrior program, please visit www.woundedwarrior.af.mil.