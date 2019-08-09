375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs office at SAFB captures annual boat regatta

Scott AFB Love of the Game Airmen on Scott Air Force Base spent a year and a half working to create an all-female basketball team. Now they spend their evenings working together to set a positive image for others, while using a common outlet to de-stress and build bonds. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Airmen on Scott Air Force Base spent a year and a half working to create an all-female basketball team. Now they spend their evenings working together to set a positive image for others, while using a common outlet to de-stress and build bonds.

Outdoor Recreation at Scott Force Base on Friday hosted the 12th Annual Boat Regatta.

Ten teams from organizations across #TeamScott competed in two dramatic heats followed by a final head-to-head race. First place went to the 375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs office with their Star Wars-themed boat; second place to the 375th Operations Support Squadron with their wizards-themed boat; and third went to the Air Force Network Integration Center I.T. team with their “S.S. Georgie” It-themed boat.

“S.S. Georgie” also won Most Creative Boat and Best Dressed Team, while Most Dramatic Sinking went to Air Mobility Command/A9 with their Not What it Seems “Seamus” boat.

Photos by Staff Sgt. Katherine Walters and Senior Airman Greg Erwin