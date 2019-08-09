Scott Air Force Base News
375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs office at SAFB captures annual boat regatta
Scott AFB Love of the Game
Outdoor Recreation at Scott Force Base on Friday hosted the 12th Annual Boat Regatta.
Ten teams from organizations across #TeamScott competed in two dramatic heats followed by a final head-to-head race. First place went to the 375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs office with their Star Wars-themed boat; second place to the 375th Operations Support Squadron with their wizards-themed boat; and third went to the Air Force Network Integration Center I.T. team with their “S.S. Georgie” It-themed boat.
“S.S. Georgie” also won Most Creative Boat and Best Dressed Team, while Most Dramatic Sinking went to Air Mobility Command/A9 with their Not What it Seems “Seamus” boat.
Photos by Staff Sgt. Katherine Walters and Senior Airman Greg Erwin
