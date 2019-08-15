Scott Air Force Base News Scott Air Force Base events, Aug. 23 edition

126th Air Refueling Wing holds change of command ceremony In a change of command ceremony Sunday, Scott Air Force Base bid farewell to the commander of the 126th Air Refueling Wing. Col. Peter Nezamis relinquished command of the wing in lieu of a position serving as the Illinois National Guard chief of J Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a change of command ceremony Sunday, Scott Air Force Base bid farewell to the commander of the 126th Air Refueling Wing. Col. Peter Nezamis relinquished command of the wing in lieu of a position serving as the Illinois National Guard chief of J

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.

Friday, Aug. 23

Family paint night

Family paint night will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Arts & Crafts Center. Cost is $15 per person and includes all painting supplies. Bring own non-alcoholic drinks and snacks. Event is open to ages 8 and up. All kids must be accompanied by an adult. Family participation is highly encouraged. For more information, call the Arts & Crafts Center, 618-256-4230.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Summer Couples Golf Scramble

Grab a golf partner and take part in the Summer Couples Golf Scramble. Event is limited to first 36 teams and will begin at 5 p.m. Fee is only $60 per couple and includes 9 holes, cart, range balls, prizes, and dinner. For more information, call 618-744-1400.

Friday, Aug. 23, and Friday, Sept. 13

Free movies at the auditorium

The base auditorium will host the following movies, which are free and open to the base population:

▪ Aug. 23: 7 p.m. “Avengers End Game” (PG-13); and

▪ Sept. 13: 7 p.m. “Secret Life of Pets” (PG).

For more information, call 256-5100/256-3028 or visit https://www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Cache River canoe/hike

Come with Outdoor Recreation as they explore the Bottomland Swamp area of Cache River State Natural Area. Paddle 6 miles through rivers, swamps, and ponds covered in duckweed, surrounded by hundred year old cypress trees and a multitude of bird species, including blue herons, mallards, red headed woodpeckers and many others.

▪ Cost: RecOn, $15; non-RecOn, $45;

▪ Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and

▪ Registration deadline: Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Open to ages 10+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two children per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Flea market/yard sale

The SEC “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure” flea market/yard sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Scott Event Center. Space reservation deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 21. Single slot without a table is $10. Double slot and table is $15. Food and drinks for sale. Base access required to participate (buy/sell). Contact the Scott Event Center, to reserve a spot, 618-256-5501.

Stars & Strikes Season Kick-Off Tournament

Stars & Strikes Bowling Center will host their Season Kick-Off Tournament at 2 p.m. Come out and compete in their 9-Pin No-Tap Tournament for a chance to win door prizes and more. There will be separate divisions for men and women. Bowlers will bowl three games. The highest series in each division wins. Cost is $20 and includes bowling, shoe rental and prizes. For more information, call 618-256-4054.

Monday, Aug. 26

Bowling center winter hours of operation

Beginning Monday, Aug. 26, the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center will operate under their winter hours of operation. The facility will be open 1-6 p.m. Sundays; 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays; and 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Monday, Sept. 2

Labor Day scramble

Join Cardinal Creek Golf Course for their Labor Day scramble. Format is four-person scramble. Scratch and Peoria handicap winners. Event includes greens fees, cart, range balls, and prizes. Shotgun Start: 9 a.m. Fee: $50 non-AGF; $40 all AGF member types. Must register by Saturday, Aug. 31. For more information, call 618-744-1400.

Friday, Sept. 6

First Friday

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage at Zeppelins Food & Drinks’ First Friday Hispanic Heritage Celebration. Attendees will have a chance to win prizes, plus $50 Academy Sports+Outdoors Gift Card or two daily passes to McKendree MetroRecPlex. Party starts at 3 p.m. Enjoy free food beginning at 4 p.m. as long as it lasts. First Fridays are free and open to all. Festivities are held in Zeppelins, with food being served at 4 p.m. For more details, call 618-256-5501. Event sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Sunday, Sept. 8

Football fanatics: Kick-off tailgate

Scott Event Center is kicking off the NFL football season with a tailgate party inside Zeppelins. They will have a tailgate buffet, which is free for members and $10 for non-members. Event open to all and family friendly. People can enjoy three months free dues if they register for club membership during football Sundays. Sponsored in part by Grey Eagle Distributing and Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended. For complete details and prize rules, call the Scott Event Center at 618-256-5501.

Friday, Sept. 13

Karaoke night

DoReMi Karaoke Night will be from 6:30-9:30 p.m. inside Zeppelins. Prizes given for best vocal male and female of the night. For more details, call 618-256-5501.

Friday, Sept. 20

Preteen carnival dance

The Youth Programs preteen carnival dance will take place from 7-9 p.m. This free event is open to preteens ages 9-12. Play carnival games, dance to the music and win prizes. Free event! For more details, call 618-256-5139.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Night golf 9-hole scramble

Join the Cardinal Creek Golf Course for 9-holes of night golf on an illuminated golf course. The course will be lighted only by the moon, glow sticks and glow-in the-dark golf balls. Four-person scramble Peoria handicap (anyone can win). Shotgun start: 8 p.m. Fee: $70/person. Includes 9-holes, golf cart, night golf balls, glow necklaces, hors d’oeuvres and cash beverage cart on the course. Limited to the first 18 teams. This event fills-up early — to register stop by the golf pro shop or call 618-744-1400.

NOTES

Fall bowling leagues

Fall leagues are now forming with day and evening leagues at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center:

▪ Ladies league: Monday and Thursday mornings;

▪ Mixed league: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings; and

▪ Juniors league: Saturday mornings (all age divisions).

For more information, call 618-256-4054.

Immediate job openings

The 375th Force Support Squadron is looking for qualified applicants to fill Non-Appropriated Fund positions on Scott AFB. Open positions include, but are not limited to: Cooks, food service workers, laborers, Child & Youth Program assistants, bowling equipment repairers, recreation aids, tractor operators, custodial workers, guest services representatives, and waiters. Flexible and regular positions with benefits are available. For a complete listing and to apply, visit www.nafjobs.org and select “Scott” from the “Base” drop-down menu. For additional information, call 618-256-3831.

Need assistance finding child care?

Militarychildcare.com is the easiest way to find child care on any installation. Contact Angela Fraley at 618-256-8156 for further assistance.

Eat. Play. Win. Gift card giveaway

Want to win a $100 375th Force Support Squadron gift card? Eat. Play. Win. Through Sept. 28, eat at any one of these FSS locations: Cardinal Creek Café, Common Grounds Café, Rickenbacker’s Café, Stars & Strikes Snack Bar or Zeppelins, and people could be eligible. Make any food purchase between Sunday-Saturday, and receive a “punch” on an official entry card. Once people receive four punches on the entry card, they should turn it in at any participating location for entry. Every week one lucky winner will win. Must be 18 years of age and older to participate. A minimum $5 food purchase required. Campus dining eligible. For complete details, rules and eligibility inquire within or visit www.375fss.com. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

‘Pour by beer’ — self service option now available

Stop by Zeppelins at the Scott Event Center beginning at 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and try the new “Pour My Beer” system. Choose from six unique draft beers and pour as much or as little as wanted.

Dollar Sundays

Sunday is Family Fun Day at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Bring the whole family out for a fun filled day of bowling. Games, shoes, hot dogs, French fries and soda are all just $1 each. For more details, call 618-256-4054.

Six Flags St. Louis tickets

Save big when purchasing Six Flags tickets at Information, Tickets & Travel vs. at the gate. Get discounted passes today. Stop by Bldg. 1650 or call ITT at 618-256-5919.

▪ Season pass: $68;

▪ Single day pass: $45; and

▪ Parking pass: $17.

2019 St. Louis Cardinals tickets on sale

Take in a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game this year. Information, Tickets & Travel has select home game tickets available for purchase all throughout the season. For a complete listing on game day tickets visit https://375fss.com/ITT.php. Tickets are going fast, so get them today. Prices subject to change. For info, call 618-256-5919.

CHAPLAIN CORPS WORSHIP SCHEDULE

Catholic services

▪ Sunday mass: 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

▪ Daily mass (Monday-Thursday): 11:30 a.m.

▪ Friday Rosary in Blessed Sacrament: 11:30 a.m.

Protestant services

▪ Traditional worship service (Sunday): 8 a.m.

▪ Gospel worship service (Sunday): 11 a.m.

Soka Gakkai International, led by Timothy Missi

▪ Third Saturday of the month: 1:30-5 p.m.

All services are held at the Chapel, unless otherwise noted.