Scott Air Force Base kicks off Wounded Warrior CARE event
Military Working Dog Jack
It was a successful first day of the Air Force Wounded Warrior CARE event hosted at Scott AFB. Competitors met with the coaches and mentors for their sports and trained hard.
AFW2 will include approximately 125 wounded warriors and their caregivers during a weeklong event to promote healing and resiliency. It started Sunday and will continue through Friday. Additionally, a Wounded Warrior and Caregiver Symposium will take place Saturday in St. Louis.
Here’s a few snapshots to give everyone an idea of what’s happening this week.
