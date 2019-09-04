National Defense Transportation Association-U.S. Transportation Command fall meeting Oct. 7-10 in St. Louis

Secretary of Defense Mattis praises Gen. McDew, Gen. Lyons during ceremony Secretary of Defense James Mattis praises retiring Gen. Darren McDew during the Change of Command for U.S. Transportation Command at Scott Air Force Base. Gen. McDew relinquished command to Gen. Lyons. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Secretary of Defense James Mattis praises retiring Gen. Darren McDew during the Change of Command for U.S. Transportation Command at Scott Air Force Base. Gen. McDew relinquished command to Gen. Lyons.

Approximately 80 classes, discussing a broad range of defense logistics subjects, will be held at Transportation Academy during the National Defense Transportation Association-U.S. Transportation Command fall meeting set for Monday, Oct. 7, through Thursday, Oct. 10, at Union Station in St. Louis

Courses comprising the event’s Transportation Academy will cover 10 separate topics, including acquisition and finance; combatant commands and security cooperation; commercial logistics; Department of Defense transportation; innovation and analytics; information technology and cyber; leadership and professional development; legislation and policy; interactive workshops and training; as well as Surface Deployment and Distribution Command workshops.

Transportation Academy sessions feature open seating and are offered to attendees on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The benefits of Transportation Academy, now in its fifth year, come from having government, industry, and academia representatives instruct 80 interactive classes in eight separate, 10-session increments, Oct. 7 to 9,” said Irvin Varkonyi, NDTA educational coordinator, Transportation Academy, Washington, D.C.

“This year’s variety of classes truly offer something for everybody. For example, the eight innovation and analytics courses will address such subjects as blockchain technology, drones and intermodal transportation, the DHL Innovation Center, as well as the application of enterprise data science.”

In addition, for a $25 fee, fall meeting participants will be eligible to earn 2.1 hours of continuing education units from McKendree University in Lebanon for attending Transportation Academy presentations and the general sessions during the event’s initial three days.

Some of the guest instructors and their respective classes include USTRANSCOM Deputy Commander Navy Vice Adm. Dee Mewbourne, Exponential Leadership; David Lange, managing director, FedEx Charter Operations, Civil Reserve Air Fleet Overview; DHL Express Head of International Government Affairs Eugene Laney; FedEx Blockchain Strategist Dale Chrystie; UPS Supply Chain Solutions Principal Architect Mahesh Sahasranaman, Transportation and Blockchain; Mike Callahan, associate director for current operations, response, and recovery, Department of Transportation, DOT Response and Recovery; as well as McKendree University’s Chief of Staff and Executive Director for McKendree Worldwide Daryl Hancock; and Director of Information Technology George Kriss, IT and Cyber.

A list of Transportation Academy courses can also be viewed at https://www.ndtahq.com/events/fall-meeting/agenda/.

Those interested in attending the fall meeting can register at https://www.ndtahq.com/events/fall-meeting/ and they also have the option to “register now/pay later!”

Additional details on the seventh annual, co-sponsored event can be found at #FallMeeting2019.

“I’m excited, enthused, and energized by the number and diversity of Transportation Academy classes offered at the upcoming NDTA-USTRANSCOM fall meeting. Participants will have a one of a kind experience to hear and learn from current and future defense logistics leaders and innovators,” Varkonyi stated. “Transportation Academy also presents an incredible networking opportunity for attendees to meet other logistics professionals in the public and private sectors. It’s a win-win for all involved.”