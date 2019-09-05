Scott Air Force Base News Scott Air Force Base events, Sept. 13 edition

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.

Friday, Sept. 13

Karaoke night

DoReMi Karaoke Night will be from 6:30-9:30 p.m. inside Zeppelins. Prizes given for best vocal male and female of the night. For more details, call 618-256-5501.

Teen Snacks & Splats

Youth Programs will host a teen art/paint night from 7-9 p.m. While enjoying snacks, all visual art activities focus on teaching the elements and principles of design, and encouraging the development of skills. Open to ages 12-18. Free event. For more details, call 618-256-5139.

Friday, Sept. 13, and Friday, Sept. 27

Free movies at the auditorium

The base auditorium will host the following movies, which are free and open to the base population:

▪ Sept. 13: 7 p.m. “Secret Life of Pets” (PG); and

▪ Sept. 27: 7 p.m. “Toy Story 4” (G).

For more information, call 256-5100/256-3028 or visit https://www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.

Friday Night Hoops

Boys and girls are invited to play Friday Night Hoops on Sept. 13 and 27. Open to two separate age groups: Preteens 9-12 play 7-8 p.m.; teens 13-18 play 8-10 p.m. Teams are co-ed. Physical needed. Bring friends to join. Night hoops is free and open to all eligible members of the Youth Center. Teens must still be in high school. For more details, call 618-256-5139.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Xtreme paintball

Join Outdoor Recreation at Xtreme Paintball. Ten courses. Equipment provided including marker, upgraded mask and 1,000 rounds. Pack a lunch or order food on site (individual’s cost). SAI fee, $20; non-SAI fee, $60. Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register by Wednesday, Sept. 11. Open to ages 18+. Call 256-2067 or follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Monday, Sept. 16

SAI Monday mayhem

Join Outdoor Recreation for a night of Monday mayhem/axe throwing at Sure Shot. This is a Single Airmen Initiative (SAI) program — bring a friend and both will enjoy the discounted SAI fee. Open to non-SAI eligible too. Transportation provided. Bring snacks and drinks. SAI cost, $10; non-SAI cost, $30. Time: 6-10 p.m. (pick up at ODR, 5:45 p.m.; pick-up at Belleville dorm, 6:10 p.m.). Register by Friday, Sept. 13. Open to ages 18+. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Mobile DMV

Catch the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles mobile unit from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Scott Event Center. The DMV Mobile Unit offers basic vehicle services, such as driver license renewals (including road tests), ID cards and vehicle registration, and is available for the SAFB community every third Wednesday of the month. The mobile DMV accepts all major credit/debit cards, check and money orders, cash is not an accepted payment. For specific questions, contact the local Belleville DMV office at 618-236-8750.

Friday, Sept. 20

Preteen carnival dance

The Youth Programs preteen carnival dance will take place from 7-9 p.m. This free event is open to preteens ages 9-12. Play carnival games, dance to the music and win prizes. Free event! For more details, call 618-256-5139.

Cosmic climb

Outdoor Rec is going cosmic climbing indoors at Upper Limits in Chesterfield, Missouri. No previous climbing experience required. Bring a headlamp. RecOn cost, $10; non-RecOn cost, $35. Time: 7 p.m. to midnight. Register by Tuesday, Sept. 17. Open to ages 14+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum three kids per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Night golf 9-hole scramble

Join the Cardinal Creek Golf Course for 9-holes of night golf on an illuminated golf course. The course will be lighted only by the moon, glow sticks and glow-in the-dark golf balls. Four-person scramble Peoria handicap (anyone can win). Shotgun start: 8 p.m. R4R fee: $40/person. Includes 9-holes, golf cart, night golf balls, glow necklaces, hors d’oeuvres and cash beverage cart on the course. Limited to the first 18 teams. This event fills-up early — to register stop by the golf pro shop or call 618-744-1400.

Flea market/yard sale

The SEC “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure” flea market/yard sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Scott Event Center. Space reservation deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 18. Single slot without a table is $10. Double slot and table is $15. Food and drinks for sale. Base access required to participate (buy/sell). Contact the Scott Event Center, to reserve a spot, 618-256-5501.

Texas Hold’em

Scott Event Center will host a Texas Hold’em tournament beginning at 6 p.m. Pregame social at 5 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and drink specials, Free entry to the10 Airmen to register. Fees: Members, $9 (play & eat); non-members, $15 (play and eat). Play limited to first 60 players (must have 40 players). Registration required. Prizes to be awarded. Interested players can call 618-256-5501 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Event sponsored in part Academy Sports & Outdoors, Drury, Geico and Grey Eagle Distributing. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Geocaching, nature journaling & macroinvertebrate study

Join Outdoor Recreation for full-day of nature education and exploration at Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary. Discover geocaching and use GPS units to explore the sanctuary. Keep a journal. Catch macroinvertebrates and learn about water pollution. Pack a lunch and eat on site. Transportation provided. RecOn cost, $8; non-RecOn cost, $29. Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register by Wednesday, Sept. 18. Open to ages 8+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two kids per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Monday, Sept. 23

SAI Monday mayhem

Join Outdoor Recreation for a night of Monday mayhem at Climb So IL and enjoy indoor rock climbing. This is a Single Airmen Initiative (SAI) program — bring a friend and both will enjoy the discounted SAI fee. Open to non-SAI eligible too. Transportation provided. Bring snacks and drinks. SAI cost, $10; non-SAI cost, $30. Time: 6-10 p.m. (pick up at ODR, 5:45 p.m.; pick-up at Belleville dorm, 6:10 p.m.). Register by Friday, Sept. 13. Open to ages 18+. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Saturday, Sept. 28, & Sunday, Sept. 29

Overnight Camping with wolves

The Youth Center is offering an overnight camping trip to the Endangered Wolf Center in Eurkea, Missouri. Experience the popular “campfire howl” followed by a catered dinner provided by the USO, then sleep under the stars. In the morning, enjoy breakfast and a two-hour private tour with exclusive grounds access. Tents and food provided. Sleeping bags, flashlights, bug spray and toiletries required.

The Endangered Wolf center is over 2,000 gated acres not open to the public. It is owned by Washington University where they rehabilitate wild animals. This is a very safe area and animals are located within a gated area surrounded by two gates per shelter and the campground. YC staff as well as the wolf center staff will monitor children at all times. Open to ages 9-18. Register by Friday, Sept. 20. Limited to 13 participants. Time: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Fee: $20 members, $30 non-members. To register or for more details, call 256-5139.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Pumpkin Archery Clinic

Outdoor Rec will host a Pumpkin Archery Clinic from 5-7 p.m. People can wear a Halloween costume while shooting pumpkins.Staff will teach correct stance, proper use of recurve bow or compound bow, and proper shooting techniques. Bows, arrows and instruction provided. RecOn cost, $5; non-RecOn cost, $15. Register by Monday, Sept. 30. Open to ages 8+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two kids per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Friday, Oct. 4, through Sunday, Oct. 6

Multi-day fall backpacking trip

Join Outdoor Rec for a three-day, two-night backpacking trip along Ozark trails in Missouri. Hike a total of 14 miles along the Current River section of the Ozark Trail, see the Current River, Klepzig Mill, Rocky Falls, top of Stegall Mountain and more. Good for beginners and experienced backpackers. Bring own gear or borrow tents, sleeping bags and pads from Outdoor Rec. Pack lunches (two) and snacks. Breakfast (two) and dinner (two) provided. Mandatory pretrip meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30. RecOn cost, $40; non-RecOn cost, $130. Time: Noon Oct. 4 through 10 p.m. Oct. 6. Register by Saturday, Sept. 28. Open to ages 12+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two kids per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Monday, Oct. 7

SAI Monday mayhem

Join Outdoor Recreation for a night of Monday mayhem at The Edge in Belleville. This is a Single Airmen Initiative (SAI) program — bring a friend and both will enjoy the discounted SAI fee. Open to non-SAI eligible too. Transportation provided. Bring snacks and drinks. SAI cost, $10; non-SAI cost, $30. Time: 6-9:30 p.m. (pick up at ODR, 5:45 p.m.; pick-up at Belleville dorm, 6:10 p.m.). Register by Friday, Oct. 4. Open to ages 18+. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Friday, Oct. 18

Fall festival

The annual 375th Force Support Squadron Fall Festival will take place from 2-7 p.m. at the Scott Event Center, 2 to 7 p.m. Free food, carnival rides, inflatables, petting zoo, pony rides and a live concert. The entire base is invited. Keep checking 375fss.com for all the details.

NOTES

Entry forms available for 2019 art show

People can enter their artwork for the Scott AFB Art Show scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 10, through Friday, Nov. 1. Entries will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, and Friday, Oct. 4. This is open to the entire Scott AFB community. Entry forms and full details are available online at 375fss.com/art-show or at the Arts and Crafts Center. Entries from adult (18 and older) and youth (11-17 years old) will be accepted for the following categories: Painting, drawing, sculpture, mixed media and photography. There will also be a non-judged group for ages 10 and under. Prizes will be awarded to the top pieces in each category for each age division as well as prizes for Commander’s Choice, People’s Choice and Best in Show. A grand reception will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, where the winners will be revealed. All artwork will be available for viewing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday starting Friday, Oct. 11. For questions, visit the Arts & Crafts Center, call 618-256-4230 or check them out on social media.

Watch all the NFL games at Zeppelins

It’s Football Fanatics time at Zeppelins. Watch every snap of every game on their 10+ big screens with the NFL Sunday Ticket package. Festivities start at 11 a.m. each week. Season starts Sunday, Sept. 8. People can enjoy three months free dues if they register for club membership during football Sundays. Each week, fans can win fanatic prizes. Plus, club members take part in the grand prize big game giveaway where one person will win a Smart TV. Football Fanatics is sponsored in part by Grey Eagle Distributing, Scott Credit Union and Metro by T-Mobile. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended. For complete details and prize rules, call the Scott Event Center at 618-256-5501.

Fall bowling leagues

Fall leagues are now forming with day and evening leagues at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center:

▪ Ladies league: Monday and Thursday mornings;

▪ Mixed league: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings; and

▪ Juniors league: Saturday mornings (all age divisions).

For more information, call 618-256-4054.

Bowling center winter hours of operation

Stars & Strikes Bowling Center is now operating under their winter hours of operation. The facility will be open 1-6 p.m. Sundays; 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays; and 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Immediate job openings

The 375th Force Support Squadron is looking for qualified applicants to fill Non-Appropriated Fund positions on Scott AFB. Open positions include, but are not limited to: Cooks, food service workers, laborers, Child & Youth Program assistants, bowling equipment repairers, recreation aids, tractor operators, custodial workers, guest services representatives, and waiters. Flexible and regular positions with benefits are available. For a complete listing and to apply, visit www.nafjobs.org and select “Scott” from the “Base” drop-down menu. For additional information, call 618-256-3831.

Need assistance finding child care?

Militarychildcare.com is the easiest way to find child care on any installation. Contact Angela Fraley at 618-256-8156 for further assistance.

Eat. Play. Win. Gift card giveaway

Want to win a $100 375th Force Support Squadron gift card? Eat. Play. Win. Through Sept. 28, eat at any one of these FSS locations: Cardinal Creek Café, Common Grounds Café, Rickenbacker’s Café, Stars & Strikes Snack Bar or Zeppelins, and people could be eligible. Make any food purchase between Sunday-Saturday, and receive a “punch” on an official entry card. Once people receive four punches on the entry card, they should turn it in at any participating location for entry. Every week one lucky winner will win. Must be 18 years of age and older to participate. A minimum $5 food purchase required. Campus dining eligible. For complete details, rules and eligibility inquire within or visit www.375fss.com. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

‘Pour My Beer’ — self service option now available

Stop by Zeppelins at the Scott Event Center beginning at 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and try the new “Pour My Beer” system. Choose from six unique draft beers and pour as much or as little as wanted.

Dollar Sundays

Sunday is Family Fun Day at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Bring the whole family out for a fun filled day of bowling. Games, shoes, hot dogs, French fries and soda are all just $1 each. For more details, call 618-256-4054.

Six Flags St. Louis tickets

Save big when purchasing Six Flags tickets at Information, Tickets & Travel vs. at the gate. Get discounted passes today. Stop by Bldg. 1650 or call ITT at 618-256-5919.

▪ Season pass: $68;

▪ Single day pass: $45; and

▪ Parking pass: $17.

CHAPLAIN CORPS WORSHIP SCHEDULE

Catholic services

▪ Sunday mass: 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

▪ Daily mass (Monday-Thursday): 11:30 a.m.

▪ Friday Rosary in Blessed Sacrament: 11:30 a.m.

Protestant services

▪ Traditional worship service (Sunday): 8 a.m.

▪ Gospel worship service (Sunday): 11 a.m.

Soka Gakkai International, led by Timothy Missi

▪ Third Saturday of the month: 1:30-5 p.m.

All services are held at the Chapel, unless otherwise noted.