Col. Heathman taking immersion tour of Scott Air Force Base

375th AMW Change of Command Col. J. Scot Heathman assumes command of the 375th Air Mobility Wing at Scott Air Force Base on Tuesday. Col. Heathman comes to us from Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, where he served as the vice wing commander.

Col. J. Scot Heathman, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, continued his immersion tour of Scott Air Force Base with visits to the 375th Operations Group, 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, the 375 Operational Support Squadron and 458th Airlift Squadron.

“Thank you for showing us the important work you do each and every day for #TeamScott,” Heathman posted on his Facebook page.