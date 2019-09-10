Dorm council: A peer-to-peer voice for Airmen

Scott AFB dads Scott Air Force Base’s Mental Health Clinic hosts a 3-part workshop every quarter focusing on soon to be fathers. The class focuses on making sure fathers get the education they need to support their partner, newborn(s) and themselves. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scott Air Force Base’s Mental Health Clinic hosts a 3-part workshop every quarter focusing on soon to be fathers. The class focuses on making sure fathers get the education they need to support their partner, newborn(s) and themselves.

For Airmen living in the dorms, there’s a team of peers who they can turn to for addressing improvements called the Airmen Dormitory Council.

According to Airman 1st Class William Wang, 375th Aerospace Medical Squadron and dorm council president, the goal of the council includes developing a spirit of camaraderie and esprit-de-corps, improving quality of life and enhancing responsibility for residents and helping residents resolve issues at the lowest level.

The dorm council isn’t just important for resolving internal issues however, he said, it’s also a conduit for the Airmen’s voice to be heard at a higher level. And while the executive board may be the only ones who directly meet with leadership, any Airman who lives in the dorms is a part of the council.

The council gets a lot of support from mentors and first sergeants, Wang explained, and credits them with helping to raise issues that might not otherwise receive the attention right away that it might need.

“Knowing that we’ve made processes and people’s quality of life better makes me feel good about the dorm council for future Airmen to run,” said Wang, adding that every Airmen should attend the meetings and be more involved when they can.

Council meetings take place from 3:30-4 p.m. every third Thursday of the month in the Belleville Dorm Dayroom, and the executive council, first sergeants, mentors and dorm management are also in attendance.

“The dorm council members are like our superheroes,” said Airman 1st Class Patrick McConnell, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron. “They have their normal job by day and then at night come here to take care of our issues and make the dorm life better for everyone.”