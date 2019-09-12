Scott Air Force Base hosts 9/11 memorial ceremony

9-11 ceremony at Scott Air Force Base Scott AFB hosted a morning reveille and 9/11 remembrance ceremony. Jennifer Welch was a staff sergeant serving in the Pentagon that day and shared some of the emotional impact that it had on her. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scott AFB hosted a morning reveille and 9/11 remembrance ceremony. Jennifer Welch was a staff sergeant serving in the Pentagon that day and shared some of the emotional impact that it had on her.

This morning (Sept. 11) #TeamScott honored the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, in a ceremony outside of the 375th Air Mobility Wing headquarters building.

Jennifer Welch, Airman and Family Readiness Center, was a staff sergeant serving in the Pentagon that day and shared her experiences and how it forever shaped her. #NeverForget

Photos by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Hudson, Airman 1st Class Miranda Simpson, and Master Sgt. Christopher Parr