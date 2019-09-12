Scott Air Force Base News
Scott Air Force Base hosts 9/11 memorial ceremony
9-11 ceremony at Scott Air Force Base
Up Next
This morning (Sept. 11) #TeamScott honored the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, in a ceremony outside of the 375th Air Mobility Wing headquarters building.
Jennifer Welch, Airman and Family Readiness Center, was a staff sergeant serving in the Pentagon that day and shared her experiences and how it forever shaped her. #NeverForget
Photos by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Hudson, Airman 1st Class Miranda Simpson, and Master Sgt. Christopher Parr
Comments