Mobility leaders discuss expanding the competitive airlift edge at AFA panel

BOMA In schools across the Detroit area, smiling fans reached out, arms raised, to get closer to The Band of Mid America as they played a selection of fan favorites from throughout the years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In schools across the Detroit area, smiling fans reached out, arms raised, to get closer to The Band of Mid America as they played a selection of fan favorites from throughout the years.

Gen. Maryanne Miller, Air Mobility Command commander, led a panel discussion on expanding the competitive airlift edge during the Air Force Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference on Sept. 17 at National Harbor, Maryland.

Gen. Miller was joined on stage by Maj. Gen. Mark Camerer, Director of Strategic Plans, Requirements, and Programs for AMC, and Dave Lange, Managing Director for FedEx Charters.

The central question posed by the panel’s moderator, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Larry “Stutz” Stutziem, Director of Research, Mitchell Institute of Aerospace Studies, asked how the mobility air force planned to meet the demands of the future to compete, deter and if necessary, win.

Miller took the audience to the Air Force of the early 1990s when it was appropriately sized and equipped for the strategic needs of the time. In contrast, she noted the MAF of today has 36 percent fewer aircraft and 37 percent fewer people, and even with a pilot shortage is flying 15 percent more missions than just three-four years ago.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

She expressed gratitude for the partnership among the Total Force, which fulfilled 50 percent of taskings between 2003 and 2012.

Miller also recognized that future challenges are real, complex and include threats that affect U.S. military cyber activities, access to bases, communications, maintenance and generation, and sustainment in the fight.

Lange noted these threats could also limit U.S. Transportation Command and AMC’s ability to use commercial augmentation, or Civil Reserve Air Fleet, which is composed of select U.S. commercial carriers that are contractually committed to augment DoD airlift requirements in emergencies when the need for airlift exceeds the capability of military aircraft.

Amid this change, Lange assured attendees that the carriers are still dedicated to the program and the military is still committed to the safety of the commercial partners.

“The CRAF has a patriotic duty, but in the future, the handoff will be farther away from the battlefield, because of the [increased] capability of the enemy. Both AMC and the CRAF understand we have a job to do and the need to do it in the best, safest way possible,” Lange shared.

Miller went on to explain that AMC must continue to exercise, iterate, and develop capabilities to increase flexibility and agility through decision dominance and freedom of movement.

Camerer added strategic partnerships are key to interoperability in future threat environments and are currently being tested in the ongoing Mobility Guardian Exercise at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington.

“There’s more to executing operations than just access,” said Camerer. “There’s the critical relationships we have with our international partners and through exercises like Mobility Guardian, we can assess the shared capabilities we may need to leverage if we fight a war together.”

Support from Total Force, commercial, and international partnerships prove necessary to expand the competitive edge due to the previously addressed Air Force-wide pilot shortage affecting the MAF, which is currently short 570 pilots.

Miller stressed even though operational demands will not decrease, she is actively working to increase crew ratio. Efforts include funding to build manning and quality of life and work initiatives for Airmen and families, such as license reciprocity for spouses and contracted civilians for administrative roles within squadrons.

“We’re all in this together trying to make your service to country the best experience on the planet,” said Miller. “We will get through our challenges together and one Airman at a time.”