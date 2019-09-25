Recovery care coordinator: First step with serious injury or illness

Wounded Warrior event August 2019 at Scott AFB 150 warriors came to Scott Air Force Base for Scott's first ever Air Force Wounded Warrior CARE event from Aug. 19-23, 2019. Throughout the week, the warriors participated in a series of sports and workshops. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 150 warriors came to Scott Air Force Base for Scott's first ever Air Force Wounded Warrior CARE event from Aug. 19-23, 2019. Throughout the week, the warriors participated in a series of sports and workshops.

For military members who have been injured or ill during duty, navigating the journey to recovery through the medical and personnel systems can be overwhelming.

This is why the Air Force established the recovery care coordinator position.

For Scott AFB, that person is Shawn Housley, and he serves under the direction of the Air Force’s Wounded Warrior Program. The AFW2 program provides recovery and transition assistance to help service members get the care they need, return to duty, or successfully transition out of the service depending on the situation presented.

“Anybody can refer a person to the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program,” said Housley. “I am the first in line, boots on the ground person. I get introduced to them, tell them a little bit about the program, talk about their background, determine if it is service-related, and get the ball rolling.”

Along with helping to navigate medical assistance, Housley helps explain the Veterans Affairs benefits process and community resources that they might not know about, and if needed, helps them navigate employment opportunities if they end up transitioning out of the service.

Scott AFB also has three case managers, who, along with Housley, can be called upon to assist Wounded Warriors.

Julie Bream, 375th Medical Group case manager, explained, “We meet with the individuals, do the paperwork and put our arms around the medical care and take the burden off of the individual and their family as much as we can.”

For active duty, the case managers liaise with the member’s duty section in regards to convalescent leave, quarters, profiles and other related information.

“Working with the Wounded Warriors is very satisfying because we see and interact with a majority of the individuals at a very low time in their life,” said Bream. “To watch them, with your help, get through the process and then go on to get through whatever their medical situation is to return to duty, is really fulfilling.”

Housley’s area of responsibility includes Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri; Peoria, Illinois; Terre Haute, Indiana and Fort Campbell, Kentucky. For more information, contact Housley by calling 618-256-4455 or (618) 484-5222 or emailing him at shawn.m.housley.ctr@mail.mil.