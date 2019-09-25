Scott Air Force Base News Scott Air Force Base events, Sept. 26 edition

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.

Friday, Sept. 27, and Friday, Oct. 25

Free movies at the auditorium

The following movies are scheduled at the auditorium at Scott Air Force Base. All movies are free and open to the base population.

▪ Sept. 27: 7 p.m. “Toy Story 4” (G); and

▪ Oct. 25: 7 p.m. “The Lion King” (PG).

For more information, call 618-256-5100/256-3028 or visit https://www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Pumpkin Archery Clinic

Outdoor Rec will host a Pumpkin Archery Clinic from 5-7 p.m. People can wear a Halloween costume while shooting pumpkins.Staff will teach correct stance, proper use of recurve bow or compound bow, and proper shooting techniques. Bows, arrows and instruction provided. RecOn cost, $5; non-RecOn cost, $15. Register by Monday, Sept. 30. Open to ages 8+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two kids per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 9, 16 & 23

Dance lessons

The Scott Event Center will host salsa dance lessons from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 9, 16, and 23. No partner required and beginners welcome. Open to ages 18+. This is an R4R event — single Airmen or deployed affected eligible for reduced fees. Cost: R4R eligible, $20 (four classes); non-R4R, $60 (four classes). Registration required by Tuesday, Oct. 1. Contact the Scott Event Center, (618) 256-5501.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Mobile escape room, Oct. 3

Scott Event Center will host a night of “roaming riddles” at their mobile escape room. Three escape rooms to choose from: Submarine: Heroes below; raising Frankenstein, and psychic clue mystery. Sign-up for one or choose all three. Event is from 4-8 p.m. with seven-20 minute sessions. Descriptions of each escape room can be found at www.375fss.com/ScottEventCenter.php.

R4R rate: $15 (one room); $20 (three rooms). Non-R4R rate: $20 (one room); $30 (three rooms). Price includes food. Open to ages 14+. Reservations highly recommended (begins Monday, Sept. 23). Walk-ins accepted on space available basis. R4R events are intended for single Airmen (+1 guest) and deployed-affected, and their family. R4R events are for AF active duty/reservists returning from deployments, dependent-restricted assignments and single Airmen. Individuals who do not qualify for R4R, but have base access are eligible, but may pay a non-R4R fee.

Friday, Oct. 4

First Friday Oktoberfest

Zeppelins will host a Friday Friday Oktoberfest event beginning at 3 p.m. Enjoy beer and brats. Door prizes and more. Free food begins at 4 p.m. as long as it lasts. Attendees can win prizes, plus $50 Academy Sports+Outdoors gift card or two daily passes to McKendree MetroRecPlex. Event is free. For more details, call 618-256-5501. Event sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Teen Cuisine

Teens come explore and learn the basics of cooking at 7 p.m. at Teen Cuisine Night at the Youth Center. Try new foods, plan monthly activities and meal preparation, practice public speaking, and more. Class is free and open to teens, ages 12 and up. For more details, call 618-256-5139.

Friday, Oct. 4, 11, & 18

Friday Night Hoops

Boys and girls are invited to play Friday Night Hoops on Oct. 4, 11, and 18. Open to two separate age groups: Preteens 9-12 years and teens 13-18 years. Teams are co-ed; bring friends. Friday Night Hoops is free and open to all eligible members of the Youth Center. Teens must still be in high school. For more details, call 618-256-5139.

Friday, Oct. 4, through Sunday, Oct. 6

Multi-day fall backpacking trip

Join Outdoor Rec for a three-day, two-night backpacking trip along Ozark trails in Missouri. Hike a total of 14 miles along the Current River section of the Ozark Trail, see the Current River, Klepzig Mill, Rocky Falls, top of Stegall Mountain and more. Good for beginners and experienced backpackers. Bring own gear or borrow tents, sleeping bags and pads from Outdoor Rec. Pack lunches (two) and snacks. Breakfast (two) and dinner (two) provided. Mandatory pre-trip meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30. RecOn cost, $40; non-RecOn cost, $130. Time: Noon Oct. 4 through 10 p.m. Oct. 6. Register by Saturday, Sept. 28. Open to ages 12+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two kids per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Monday, Oct. 7

SAI Monday mayhem — laser tag

Join Outdoor Recreation for a night of Monday mayhem at The Edge in Belleville. This is a Single Airmen Initiative (SAI) program — bring a friend and both will enjoy the discounted SAI fee. Open to non-SAI eligible too. Transportation provided. Bring snacks and drinks. SAI cost, $10; non-SAI cost, $30. Time: 6-9:30 p.m. (pick up at ODR, 5:45 p.m.; pick-up at Belleville dorm, 6:10 p.m.). Register by Friday, Oct. 4. Open to ages 18+. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Stargazing night

The Scott AFB Library will host a stargazing night at 7 p.m. There will be a talk on how to use the telescope and how to identify the different constellations in the night sky. Then, attendees can go outside and see the stars and planets. Free to all age groups. Registration is required, so sign up today. For more information or to register, call 618-256-5100.

Friday, Oct. 11

Karaoke night

Zeppelins will host DoReMi Karaoke Night from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Prizes given for best vocal male and female of the night. For more details, call 618-256-5501.

Teen Snacks & Splats

Youth Programs will host teen art/paint night 7-9 p.m. Class is free and open to teens, ages 12-18. While enjoying snacks, all visual art activities focus on teaching the elements and principles of design, and encouraging the development of skills for a lifetime. For more details, call 618-256-5139.

Friday, Oct. 11, through Sunday, Oct. 13

2019 Club Championship

Cardinal Creek Golf Course will host its 2019 Club Championship from Oct. 11-13. Things kick off at 5 p.m. Oct. 11 with a player party for participants and a guest with appetizers and beverages being served. Preliminary rounds start at 8 a.m. Oct. 12, followed by final rounds Sunday. This is a 36-hole flighted individual stroke play event. Each player will receive a pair of Callaway golf shoes!

R4R fee: $80/player. non-R4R fee: $140/player $100/AGF. Fee includes cart, player party, lunch Oct. 12-13 and awards. Deadline to register is Wednesday, Oct. 9. Space is limited so sign up early. To register, stop by the golf pro shop or call 618-744-1400.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Mobile DMV

The Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles mobile unit will be at the Scott Event Center from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The DMV mobile unit offers basic vehicle services, such as driver license renewals (including road tests), ID cards and vehicle registration, and is available for the SAFB community every third Wednesday of the month. The mobile DMV accepts all major credit/debit cards, check and money orders, cash is not an accepted payment. For specific questions, contact the local Belleville DMV office at 618-236-8750.

Friday, Oct. 18

375th Force Support Squadron Fall Festival with Thompson Square Concert

The 375th Force Support Squadron’s Annual Fall Festival will take place at the Scott Event Center. Enjoy free food/drinks, games, carnival rides, petting zoo, pony rides, and a live concert by country music artist Thompson Square and special guest Ryan Daniel.

Here is an event listing:

▪ 2 p.m. Festival opens (info booths, carnival rides, games, petting zoo);

▪ 3-6 p.m. Free food and drinks;

▪ 3:30-4:45 p.m. Ryan Daniel performance (times may vary);

▪ 5:15-6:30 p.m. Thompson Square performance (times may vary); and

▪ 7 p.m. Festival closes.

This event is open to all — active duty, civilians, retirees, contractors and family members. For more information, visit www.375fss.com.

Thursday, Oct. 24

‘Not so scary’ Halloween storytime

Enjoy a special “not so scary” Halloween storytime at 6:30 p.m. at the Scott AFB Library. This free event is open to all. Participants will hear a Halloween themed story plus be able to win a prize, make a craft, enjoy snacks and visit with a surprise visitor. All are encouraged to wear their Halloween costume. For more information, please call 618-256-5100.

Chalk couture DIY pillow

A chalk couture DIY pillow party will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Scott Event Center. Chalk couture is a way of using chalk paint to create high-end DIY home décor. The party includes a one-sided 20x20 pillow, insert, instruction and all materials (sizes, colors and designs vary). Each participant also gets a glass of wine or non-alcoholic alternative, and light snacks. Cost is $15/person. Registration required by Monday, Oct. 14. Limited to first 30 guests. Call SEC at 618-256-5501. Must have base access.

Friday, Oct. 25

Unit Fitness Challenge, Oct. 25

The Unit Fitness Challenge will take place beginning at 7 a.m. at Warrior Park at Scott Air Force Base. Each squadron may enter a team of 10 personnel to compete in a Humvee push, hang pull-up, tire flip and 5K/10K run. There must be at least one female participant per team. The top four teams will win. First place receives a $600 Force Support Squadron gift card; second place receives a $400 FSS gift card; third place receives a $200 FSS gift card; and fourth place receives a $100 FSS gift card. Teams must register by Tuesday, Oct. 15. Event limited to the first 21 teams. The Unit Fitness Challenge is sponsored in part by USAA, McKendree MetroRec Plex and Golden Corral. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended. Contact Warmer Fitness Center at 618-256-1218 for more information.

R4R Scary Bowl

Stars & Strikes Bowling Center’s will host an R4R Scary Bowl from 6-8 p.m. People can wear costumes. Enjoy two hours of bowling (with shoe rental), plus chances to win door prizes. Prize for best costume awarded too. Fee: $12 person. Registration required. Space limited (24 lanes). For more details, call 618-256-4054.

Preteen costume dance

Youth Program’s preteen costume dance will take place from 7-9 p.m. Dance will include a costume contest. Free hotdogs and soda. Open to ages 9-12. Cost: Members, $3; non-members, $5. For more details, call 618-256-5139.

Notes

R4R free bowling days

Stars & Strikes Bowling Center will offer free R4R bowling on various Saturdays in October, November, and December. Enjoy unlimited bowling and complimentary shoes from 2-4 p.m. Dates are: Oct. 5, 12, 19, and 26; Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30; and Dec. 14, 21, and 28. They also will have a special two-hour session compliments of USAA from noon to 2 p.m.

Entry forms available for 2019 art show

People can enter their artwork for the Scott AFB Art Show scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 10, through Friday, Nov. 1. Entries will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, and Friday, Oct. 4. This is open to the entire Scott AFB community. Entry forms and full details are available online at 375fss.com/art-show or at the Arts and Crafts Center. Entries from adult (18 and older) and youth (11-17 years old) will be accepted for the following categories: Painting, drawing, sculpture, mixed media and photography.

There will also be a non-judged group for ages 10 and under. Prizes will be awarded to the top pieces in each category for each age division as well as prizes for Commander’s Choice, People’s Choice and Best in Show. A grand reception will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, where the winners will be revealed. All artwork will be available for viewing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday starting Friday, Oct. 11. For questions, visit the Arts & Crafts Center, call 618-256-4230 or check them out on social media.

Watch all the NFL games at Zeppelins

It’s Football Fanatics time at Zeppelins. Watch every snap of every game on their 10+ big screens with the NFL Sunday Ticket package. Festivities start at 11 a.m. each week. Season starts Sunday, Sept. 8. People can enjoy three months free dues if they register for club membership during football Sundays. Each week, fans can win fanatic prizes. Plus, club members take part in the grand prize big game giveaway where one person will win a Smart TV. Football Fanatics is sponsored in part by Grey Eagle Distributing, Scott Credit Union and Metro by T-Mobile. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended. For complete details and prize rules, call the Scott Event Center at 618-256-5501.

Immediate job openings

The 375th Force Support Squadron is looking for qualified applicants to fill Non-Appropriated Fund positions on Scott AFB. Open positions include, but are not limited to: Cooks, food service workers, laborers, Child & Youth Program assistants, bowling equipment repairers, recreation aids, tractor operators, custodial workers, guest services representatives, and waiters. Flexible and regular positions with benefits are available. For a complete listing and to apply, visit www.nafjobs.org and select “Scott” from the “Base” drop-down menu. For additional information, call 618-256-3831.

Need assistance finding child care?

Militarychildcare.com is the easiest way to find child care on any installation. Contact Angela Fraley at 618-256-8156 for further assistance.

‘Pour My Beer’ — self service option now available

Stop by Zeppelins at the Scott Event Center beginning at 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and try the new “Pour My Beer” system. Choose from six unique draft beers and pour as much or as little as wanted.

Dollar Sundays

Sunday is Family Fun Day at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Bring the whole family out for a fun filled day of bowling. Games, shoes, hot dogs, French fries and soda are all just $1 each. For more details, call 618-256-4054.

CHAPLAIN CORPS WORSHIP SCHEDULE

Catholic services

▪ Sunday mass: 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

▪ Daily mass (Monday-Thursday): 11:30 a.m.

▪ Friday Rosary in Blessed Sacrament: 11:30 a.m.

Protestant services

▪ Traditional worship service (Sunday): 8 a.m.

▪ Gospel worship service (Sunday): 11 a.m.

Soka Gakkai International, led by Timothy Missi

▪ Third Saturday of the month: 1:30-5 p.m.

All services are held at the Chapel, unless otherwise noted.