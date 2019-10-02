AMC celebrates its first GMAO-Cyber Course graduates

SHARE COPY LINK

October marks National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and this year’s emphasis is on personal accountability and the importance of taking proactive steps to enhance cybersecurity at home and in the workplace.

This year’s overarching message — Own IT. Secure IT. Protect IT. — will focus on key areas including citizen privacy, consumer devices, and e-commerce security.

In line with this effort, the 618th Air Operations Center recently graduated its first class of cyber warriors from the newly minted Global Mobility Air Operations – Cyber Course hosted at the Expeditionary Center - Det 2 at Scott AFB.

The course is designed to orient Mobility Air Forces cyber airmen to the unique operating environment of AMC’s Air Operations Center.

“As an IT Specialist for the 618th AOC, this course was an invaluable tool to have in our toolbox,” said Jose Padilla. “It allowed us to interface with other sections across the cyber enterprise and become familiar with each other’s capabilities.”

The course encapsulated areas of responsibility and how best to interface with stakeholders for systems such as Global Decision Support System, Mobility Air Force Planning System and other critical command and control systems.

“This course is a very important piece in preparing cyber airmen for the challenges associated with maintaining a MAF weapon system…in this case that weapon system has a keyboard instead of wings,” stated Lt. Col. Robert Gramling 618th Air Communications Squadron Commander.

Nearly five months in the making, personnel from the 618th ACOMS established a four-day course which familiarizes students with the AOC weapon system, enterprise stake-holders which help maintain that system, and most importantly a capstone exercise which evaluates their understanding of both MAF and Cyber operations.

“GMAO-Cyber represents yet another step in the 618th AOC’s journey of becoming a more lethal force,” said Brig. Gen. Jimmy Canlas 618th Air Operations Center commander.

“From mission planning to maintaining command and control during execution, everything we do relies on secure IT systems and well trained IT professionals. This course makes progress in both areas and I couldn’t be more proud of the ACOMS team.”