Scott Air Force Base events, Oct. 10 edition

SHARE COPY LINK

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Stargazing night

The Scott AFB Library will host a stargazing night at 7 p.m. There will be a talk on how to use the telescope and how to identify the different constellations in the night sky. Then, attendees can go outside and see the stars and planets. Free to all age groups. Registration is required, so sign up today. For more information or to register, call 618-256-5100.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Art show grand reception

The art show grand reception will be from 4-8 p.m. Check out what Scott AFB artists have created. In addition, the artwork will be on display for from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, through Friday, Nov. 1. For more information, call 618-256-4230.

Friday, Oct. 11

Karaoke night

Zeppelins will host DoReMi Karaoke Night from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Prizes given for best vocal male and female of the night. For more details, call 618-256-5501.

Teen Snacks & Splats

Youth Programs will host teen art/paint night 7-9 p.m. Class is free and open to teens, ages 12-18. While enjoying snacks, all visual art activities focus on teaching the elements and principles of design, and encouraging the development of skills for a lifetime. For more details, call 618-256-5139.

Friday, Oct. 11, through Sunday, Oct. 13

2019 Club Championship

Cardinal Creek Golf Course will host its 2019 Club Championship from Friday, Oct. 11, through Sunday, Oct. 13. Things kick off at 5 p.m. Friday with a player party for participants and a guest with appetizers and beverages being served. Preliminary rounds start at 8 a.m. Saturday, followed by final rounds Sunday. This is a 36-hole flighted individual stroke play event. Each player will receive a pair of Callaway golf shoes!

R4R fee: $80/player. non-R4R fee: $140/player $100/AGF. Fee includes cart, player party, lunch Saturday-Sunday and awards. Deadline to register is Wednesday, Oct. 9. Space is limited so sign up early. To register, stop by the golf pro shop or call 618-744-1400.

R4R events are intended for single Airmen (+1 guest) and deployed-affected, and their family. R4R events are for AF active duty/reservists returning from deployments, dependent-restricted assignments and single Airmen. Individuals who do not qualify for R4R, but have base access are eligible, but may pay a non-R4R fee.

Monday, Oct. 14

Columbus Day holiday hours of operation

Many of the 375th Force Support Squadron facilities will be closed in observance of the Columbus Day Holiday.

The following facilities will be open:

▪ Stars & Strikes Bowling Center: 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.;

▪ Cardinal Creek Golf Course: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weather permitting;

▪ James Sports Center: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and

▪ Nightingale Inn Dining Facility: 6:30-9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Mobile DMV

The Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles mobile unit will be at the Scott Event Center from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The DMV mobile unit offers basic vehicle services, such as driver license renewals (including road tests), ID cards and vehicle registration, and is available for the SAFB community every third Wednesday of the month. The mobile DMV accepts all major credit/debit cards, check and money orders, cash is not an accepted payment. For specific questions, contact the local Belleville DMV office at 618-236-8750.

Friday, Oct. 18

375th Force Support Squadron Fall Festival with Thompson Square Concert — free evemt

The 375th Force Support Squadron’s Annual Fall Festival will take place at the Scott Event Center. Enjoy free food/drinks, games, carnival rides, petting zoo, pony rides, and a live concert by country music artist Thompson Square and special guest Ryan Daniel.

Here is an event listing:

▪ 2 p.m. Festival opens (info booths, carnival rides, games, petting zoo);

▪ 3-6 p.m. Free food and drinks;

▪ 3:30-4:45 p.m. Ryan Daniel performance (times may vary);

▪ 5:15-6:30 p.m. Thompson Square performance (times may vary); and

▪ 7 p.m. Festival closes.

Autographs/adult karaoke following the show in Zeppelins. This event is open to all — active duty, civilians, retirees, contractors and family members. The fall festival has been approved as an alternate dutiy location for the 375th Air Mobility Wing. For more information, visit www.375fss.com.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Extra free bowling

The Stars & Strikes Bowling Center will offer extra free Bowling from noon to 2 p.m., compliments of USAA. For more details, call 256-4054. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Thursday, Oct. 24

‘Not so scary’ Halloween storytime

Enjoy a special “not so scary” Halloween storytime at 6:30 p.m. at the Scott AFB Library. This free event is open to all. Participants will hear a Halloween themed story plus be able to win a prize, make a craft, enjoy snacks and visit with a surprise visitor. All are encouraged to wear their Halloween costume. For more information, please call 618-256-5100.

Chalk couture DIY pillow

A chalk couture DIY pillow party will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Scott Event Center. Chalk couture is a way of using chalk paint to create high-end DIY home décor. The party includes a one-sided 20x20 pillow, insert, instruction and all materials (sizes, colors and designs vary). Each participant also gets a glass of wine or non-alcoholic alternative, and light snacks. Cost is $15/person. Registration required by Monday, Oct. 14. Limited to first 30 guests. Call SEC at 618-256-5501. Must have base access.

Friday, Oct. 25

Unit Fitness Challenge

The Unit Fitness Challenge will take place beginning at 7 a.m. at Warrior Park at Scott Air Force Base. Each squadron may enter a team of 10 personnel to compete in a Humvee push, hang pull-up, tire flip and 5K/10K run. There must be at least one female participant per team. The top four teams will win. First place receives a $600 Force Support Squadron gift card; second place receives a $400 FSS gift card; third place receives a $200 FSS gift card; and fourth place receives a $100 FSS gift card. Teams must register by Tuesday, Oct. 15. Event limited to the first 21 teams. The Unit Fitness Challenge is sponsored in part by USAA, McKendree MetroRec Plex and Golden Corral. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended. Contact Warmer Fitness Center at 618-256-1218 for more information.

Scary Bowl

Stars & Strikes Bowling Center’s will host an R4R Scary Bowl from 6-8 p.m. People can wear costumes. Enjoy two hours of bowling (with shoe rental), plus chances to win door prizes. Prize for best costume awarded too. Fee: $12 person. Registration required. Space limited (24 lanes). For more details, call 618-256-4054. R4R events are intended for single Airmen (+1 guest) and deployed-affected, and their family. R4R events are for AF active duty/reservists returning from deployments, dependent-restricted assignments and single Airmen. Individuals who do not qualify for R4R, but have base access are eligible, but may pay a non-R4R fee.

Preteen costume dance

Youth Program’s preteen costume dance will take place from 7-9 p.m. Dance will include a costume contest. Free hotdogs and soda. Open to ages 9-12. Cost: Members, $3; non-members, $5. For more details, call 618-256-5139.

Free movie at the auditorium

The following movie is scheduled at the auditorium at Scott Air Force Base. It is free and open to the base population.

▪ Oct. 25: 7 p.m. “The Lion King” (PG).

For more information, call 618-256-5100/256-3028 or visit https://www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.

Friday, Nov. 1

Zeppelins Fright Night First Friday

Zeppelins will host Fright Night First Friday starting at 3 p.m. Gaming truck, laser tag on-site equipped with with Xbox One, PS3, Wii, 7-55” HD screens allowing 28 gamers to play at once. Everyone can play these free games from 4-7 p.m. Enter to win the great pumpkin — must be present to win. Other giveaways include a $50 Academy Sports+Outdoors gift card and two daily passes to McKendree MetroRecPlex. First Fridays are free and open to all. Food served at 4 p.m. (until it lasts). For more details, call 618-256-5501. Event sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Hot chocolate hike

Outdoor Recreation’s Hot Chocolate Hike will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rockwoods Reservation. It involves 3 miles of winding trails through the winter woods to discover caves and secret waterfalls. After, enjoy hot chocolate and snacks. Transportation included. Cost is $15. Register by Wednesday, Oct. 30. Open to ages 6+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum three kids per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Monday, Nov. 4

SAI Monday Mayhem — go kart

Join Outdoor Recreation for a night of Monday Mayhem at Victory Raceway. This is a Single Airmen Initiative program — open to unmarried AF active duty Airmen and one guest. So SAI eligible can bring a friend and both will enjoy the discounted fee. Open to non-SAI eligible too. Transportation provided.

Bring snacks and drinks. SAI cost, $25; non-SAI cost, $70. Time: 6-10:30 p.m. (pick up at ODR, 5:45 p.m.; pick-up at Belleville dorm, 6:10 p.m.). Register by Friday, Nov. 1. Open to ages 18+. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Wednesday, Nov. 5, 12, 19, & 26

Dance lessons

The Scott Event Center will host jitterbug dance lessons from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, 12, 19, and 26. Lessons once a week guided by expert instructors. No partner required and beginners welcome. Open to ages 18+. This is an R4R event — single Airmen or deployed affected eligible for reduced fees. Cost: R4R eligible, $20 (four classes); non-R4R, $60 (four classes). Registration required by Tuesday, Nov. 4. Contact the Scott Event Center, 618-256-5501.

Friday, Nov. 8

Karaoke night

Zeppelins will host DoReMi Karaoke Night from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Prizes given for best vocal male and female of the night. For more details, call 618-256-5501.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Women in Wilderness turkey shoot

Outdoor Recreation will teach the basics of archery from 1-3 p.m. during their women only archery turkey shoot clinic. Participants will shoot at fake turkeys, plus have the chance to win a $40 gift card. Staff will teach correct stance, proper use of recurve bow or compound bow, and proper shooting techniques. Bows, arrows and instruction provided. This is a RecOn program — open to AF active duty, reservists and their immediate family.

RecOn cost, $5; non-RecOn cost, $15. Register by Thursday, Nov. 6. Open to ages 14+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two kids per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Clothing layering

Outdoor Recreation is teaching the basics of clothing layering from 5-7 p.m. at Bldg. 3176. This class teaches the difference in material type, when to wear what material, how to layer to perfect breathability and more. This is a RecOn program — open to AF active duty, reservists and their immediate family.

RecOn cost, free; non-RecOn cost, $5. Register by Monday, Nov. 11. Open to ages 12+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two kids per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Superintendent’s Revenge Tournament

Cardinal Creek Golf Course’s annual Superintendent’s Revenge Tournament will commence with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Tournament format is 18-hole scratch and Peoria handicap (anyone can play and win). R4R fee: $30/player, $10/AGF. Non-R4R fee: $70/player, $50/AGF. Includes greens fee, cart, range balls and prizes. Must register by Thursday, Nov. 14. For more information, call 618-744-1400.

R4R events are intended for single Airmen (+1 guest) and deployed-affected, and their family. R4R events are for AF active duty/reservists returning from deployments, dependent-restricted assignments and single Airmen. Individuals who do not qualify for R4R, but have base access are eligible, but may pay a non-R4R fee.

Bowling clinic with with PBA pro

Stars & Strikes Bowling Center will host a R4R bowling clinic with Bob Learn, Jr. (from PBA Tour & Bowling Revolutions). Youth and adult clinics will cover lane play and ball motion.

▪ Youth clinic: 9 a.m. to noon, $5 person; and

▪ Adult clinic: 1:30-4:30 pm, $5 person.

Registration required (paid in advance). For more details, call 618-256-4054.

R4R events are intended for single Airmen (+1 guest) and deployed-affected, and their family. R4R events are for AF active duty/reservists returning from deployments, dependent-restricted assignments and single Airmen. Individuals who do not qualify for R4R, but have base access are eligible, but may pay a non-R4R fee.

Wine in the woods walk

Outdoor Recreation is sponsoring a 6-9 mile wine in the woods walk from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. along the Katy Trail in Missouri wine country, stopping at wineries along the trail for tastings. Wineries include but not limited to Augusta Winery and Sugar Creek Winery. Tastings fees not included in fee. This is a Deployed Affected program — open to Air Force active duty and their immediate family who have been affected by deployment (one year prior to and four months later). DAP cost, $15; non-DAP cost, $35. Register by Wednesday, Nov. 13. Open to ages 21+. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Mobile DMV

The Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles mobile unit will be at the Scott Event Center from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The DMV mobile unit offers basic vehicle services, such as driver license renewals (including road tests), ID cards and vehicle registration, and is available for the SAFB community every third Wednesday of the month. The mobile DMV accepts all major credit/debit cards, check and money orders, cash is not an accepted payment. For specific questions, contact the local Belleville DMV office at 618-236-8750.

Notes

Clothing and Food Drive through Wednesday, Nov. 20 The cold winter months are approaching. Please help those less-fortunate and bring in clean, gently used items. Donations such as socks, underwear, gloves, hats, blankets and coats are needed for the homeless in the local area. Also collecting non-perishable canned goods to donate to a local shelter. Bring all donated items to the Youth Center by Wednesday, Nov. 20. Questions, call 618-256-5139.

Watch all the NFL games at Zeppelins

It’s Football Fanatics time at Zeppelins. Watch every snap of every game on their 10+ big screens with the NFL Sunday Ticket package. Festivities start at 11 a.m. each week. Season starts Sunday, Sept. 8. People can enjoy three months free dues if they register for club membership during football Sundays. Each week, fans can win fanatic prizes. Plus, club members take part in the grand prize big game giveaway where one person will win a Smart TV. Football Fanatics is sponsored in part by Grey Eagle Distributing, Scott Credit Union and Metro by T-Mobile. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended. For complete details and prize rules, call the Scott Event Center at 618-256-5501.

Immediate job openings

The 375th Force Support Squadron is looking for qualified applicants to fill Non-Appropriated Fund positions on Scott AFB. Open positions include, but are not limited to: Cooks, food service workers, laborers, Child & Youth Program assistants, bowling equipment repairers, recreation aids, tractor operators, custodial workers, guest services representatives, and waiters. Flexible and regular positions with benefits are available. For a complete listing and to apply, visit www.nafjobs.org and select “Scott” from the “Base” drop-down menu. For additional information, call 618-256-3831.

Need assistance finding child care?

Militarychildcare.com is the easiest way to find child care on any installation. Contact Angela Fraley at 618-256-8156 for further assistance.

‘Pour My Beer’ — self service option now available

Stop by Zeppelins at the Scott Event Center beginning at 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and try the new “Pour My Beer” system. Choose from six unique draft beers and pour as much or as little as wanted.

Dollar Sundays

Sunday is Family Fun Day at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Bring the whole family out for a fun filled day of bowling. Games, shoes, hot dogs, French fries and soda are all just $1 each. For more details, call 618-256-4054.

CHAPLAIN CORPS WORSHIP SCHEDULE

Catholic services

▪ Sunday mass: 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

▪ Daily mass (Monday-Thursday): 11:30 a.m.

▪ Friday Rosary in Blessed Sacrament: 11:30 a.m.

Protestant services

▪ Traditional worship service (Sunday): 8 a.m.

▪ Gospel worship service (Sunday): 11 a.m.

Soka Gakkai International, led by Timothy Missi

▪ Third Saturday of the month: 1:30-5 p.m.

All services are held at the Chapel, unless otherwise noted.