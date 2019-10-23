25th annual Salute to Scott Tribute and Business Expo set for Nov. 9













The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, along with the city of O’Fallon and village of Shiloh, will host its 25th annual Salute to Scott Tribute and Business Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon.

This event is organized by the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee to show appreciation for base personnel and to increase the awareness of the important relationships that exist between Scott Air Force Base, its families, and surrounding communities. People should bring their military or government civilian identification card and get in free which gives them access to all the food and prizes.

People who are associated with Scott Air Force Base or an O’Fallon-Shiloh resident who directly supports the base can bring their family as well.

Free hot dogs, chips and soda will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Some local restaurants will be on-hand to provide “A Taste of.” The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a business expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The expo features displays from local businesses. These businesses, as well as all of O’Fallon-Shiloh, are happy to show their appreciation for those “who serve.”

While the adults are enjoying the classic cars on display, the kids can have fun at the Kid Zone. There will be mascots on hand to visit and Fredbird will be on site from noon to 1 p.m.

People can stop by the information booth any time from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to register for attendance prizes. Names will be drawn at the end of the event and winners notified.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of this event, a challenge coin will be handed out to a limited number of families. The coins represent discounts available to those who have them.

For more information on the Salute to Scott Day event, contact the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce at 618-632-3377. As the event draws closer, they’ll have information at OFallonChamber.com and the chamber Facebook page.

About the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce

The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit business membership organization made up of 600+ members representing the local communities as well as the Metro East. The Chamber has represented the interests of the local business community since 1946.