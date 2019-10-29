Scott Air Force Base shows appreciation for area retirees

About 300 retirees attended Team Scott’s ­­34th annual Retiree Appreciation Day Oct. 19 at the Scott Event Center.

Key note speakers included Col. Shawn C. Covault, commander of the 375th Mission Support Group, and Denver Baldwin, director of the Scott AFB Retiree Activities Office.

“I do this for the widows and survivors of those left behind,” Baldwin said. “Once you’re in the military, you’re in the family. You’re a part of this family forever. We don’t turn our backs on family.”

Retirees are a crucial component to the extended military family, and their efforts continue to support the mission, added Covault.

The event featured booths from local partners and base agencies, including the Department of Veterans Affairs and the American Red Cross. These booths assisted in providing veterans with updated information regarding benefits and the services for which they are entitled.

Madeline Hendricks said, “The information we get about changes really helps. It’s not always available to us where we live.”

The RAD coordinator, 2nd Lt. Robert Bornhauser, said that overall the event was a success.

“Moving forward, we want to continue to improve and give back to this community as much as possible,” Borhnauser said.