Scott Air Force Base events, Nov. 14 edition

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.

Thursday, Nov. 15

Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run/Walk

Join the Warmer Fitness and James Sports Centers by participating in the Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run/Walk. The run will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Parade Grounds. Turkey prize baskets will be given to the first, second and third place finishers; plus turkeys will be given to the next 30 finishers. This event is open to the entire Scott AFB community. Register in advance at either James Sports or Warmer Fitness Centers or prior to race. For more information, call Warmer Fitness Center at 618-256-1218 or James Sports Center at 618-256-4524.

Thursday, Nov. 15, 22, & 29

Extreme Cosmic Bowl

Stars & Strikes Bowling Center will host free extreme cosmic bowling on the below dates. Enjoy unlimited bowling and complimentary shoes during the following times:

Nov. 15: 5-9 p.m.

5-9 p.m. Nov. 22: 5-9 p.m.

5-9 p.m. Nov. 29: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.

Free bowling is open to all on a first come, first served basis. This will also include an extreme cosmic dance party with glow necklaces and door prizes. For more details, call 618-256-4054.

R4R (Recharge for Resiliency) events are intended for single Airmen (+1 guest) and deployed-affected, and their family. R4R events are for Air Force active duty/reservists returning from deployments, dependent-restricted assignments and single Airmen. Individuals who do not qualify for R4R, but have base access are eligible, but may pay a non-R4R fee.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Superintendent’s Revenge Tournament

Cardinal Creek Golf Course’s annual Superintendent’s Revenge Tournament will commence with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Tournament format is 18-hole scratch and Peoria handicap (anyone can play and win). R4R fee: $30/player, $10/AGF. Non-R4R fee: $70/player, $50/AGF. Includes greens fee, cart, range balls and prizes. Must register by Thursday, Nov. 14. For more information, call 618-744-1400.

Bowling clinic with with PBA pro

Stars & Strikes Bowling Center will host a R4R bowling clinic with Bob Learn, Jr. (from PBA Tour & Bowling Revolutions). Youth and adult clinics will cover lane play and ball motion.

▪ Youth clinic: 9 a.m. to noon, $5 person; and

▪ Adult clinic: 1:30-4:30 pm, $5 person.

Registration required (paid in advance). For more details, call 618-256-4054.

Wine in the woods walk

Outdoor Recreation is sponsoring a 6-9 mile wine in the woods walk from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. along the Katy Trail in Missouri wine country, stopping at wineries along the trail for tastings. Wineries include but not limited to Augusta Winery and Sugar Creek Winery. Tastings fees not included in fee. This is a Deployed Affected program — open to Air Force active duty and their immediate family who have been affected by deployment (one year prior to and four months later). DAP cost, $15; non-DAP cost, $35. Register by Wednesday, Nov. 13. Open to ages 21+. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Mobile DMV

The Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles mobile unit will be at the Scott Event Center from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The DMV mobile unit offers basic vehicle services, such as driver license renewals (including road tests), ID cards and vehicle registration, and is available for the SAFB community every third Wednesday of the month. The mobile DMV accepts all major credit/debit cards, check and money orders, cash is not an accepted payment. For specific questions, contact the local Belleville DMV office at 618-236-8750.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Hot cider cycling trip

Outdoor Recreation will host their first-ever hot cider cycling trip from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bike 10-15 miles on the MCT trails near Edwardsville, then wind down with a cup of cider. Bring own bike or borrow from Outdoor Rec. Bike transportation included. Cost is $15. Register by Wednesday, Nov. 20. Open to ages 12+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two kids per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Endangered Wolf Sanctuary Project

Join Youth Programs for a service project at the Endangered Wolf Sanctuary in Missouri. Help support the sanctuary by providing fall clean up. They will stop for lunch, and after clean up stay for dinner and s’mores provided by the USO. Time: 12:30-10 p.m.. Open to ages 9-18. Fee: $10/person. Limited spots available. Register by Wednesday, Nov. 20. For more details, call 618-256-5139.

Monday, Dec. 2, through Tuesday, Dec. 17 (weekdays)

12 Days of Fitmas

The Fitness Center and James Sports Center staff is making it more enticing to work out during their 12 Days of Fitmas, weekdays Dec. 2-17. Every time people participate in a class at either James Sports Center or Warmer Fitness Center during the 12-day period, participants will have a chance to win the daily prize.

Anyone wanting to be eligible for the daily prize can stop by the front desk to fill out an entry form. For more information, contact the James Sports Center at 618-256-4524 or Warmer Fitness Center at 618-256-1218. Sponsored in part by Drury Hotels, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Freddy’s Custard and Steakburgers, McKendree Metro Rec Plex, The Edge, and Edison’s Entertainment Complex. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Children’s Holiday Party

Celebrate the holidays with the Library staff at their free Children’s Holiday Party from 5-8 p.m. at the Base Auditorium. Visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus from 5-7 p.m., make a craft at the craft station, enjoy story time with Mrs. Claus and get some free snacks compliments of the USO. Attendees also have a chance to win a book just for participating. The Children’s Holiday Party is sponsored in part by GEICO, Scott Credit Union, Schaefer Autobody Centers, Med Express Urgent Care and St. Louis Children’s Hospital. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended. For more information, call 618-256-5100.

Friday, Dec. 6, & Saturday, Dec. 7

Overnight polar bear plunge

Experience a winter night of education and adventure by spending the night in Polar Bear Point at the St. Louis Zoo with Outdoor Recreation. Enjoy dinner, activities, afterhours flashlight tour of the zoo and then safely sleep near resident polar bear, Kali’s personal pool. In the morning enjoy breakfast, visit the penguins, plus other animals. ODR program equipment provided (sleeping bags/pads) for no charge. Mandatory pre-trip meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Outdoor Rec.

This is a RecOn program, open to AF active duty, reservists and their immediate family. RecOn cost, $40; non-Recon cost, $130. Time: 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, to noon Saturday, Dec. 7. Register by Friday, Nov. 29. Open to ages 6+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two kids per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Breakfast with Santa

The Youth Center will host a visit from Santa and Mrs. Clause beginning at 9:30 a.m. Children can enjoy breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Clause. Santa will hand out goodies to all the attending boys and girls. Crafts, games and other activities will be part of the event. Open to all ages. Admission: $8 (ages 9+), $5 (ages 3-8), and free (2 and under). Registration required and will be take from Monday, Nov. 4, through Thursday, Dec. 5 (until filled). Maximum 150 children. Call 618-256-5139.

Sponsored in part by American Red Cross, KMOV Channel 4, The Edge, The Home Depot, Fun Spot Skating Center, Golden Corral, Edison’s Entertainment Complex, Chick-Fil-A, McKendree Metro Rec Plex, Freddy’s, First Command Financial Services, Prairie Farms, Sam’s Club, Schaefer Autobody Centers, Scott Credit Union and Noodles & Company. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.

Holiday golf scramble

Join Cardinal Creek Golf Course for their holiday scramble. Format is three-person scramble. Scratch & Peoria handicap winners. Event includes greens fees, cart, range balls & prizes. Fee: $70/player; $50/AGF; $30/R4R eligible. Shotgun start: 9 a.m. Must register by Thursday, Dec. 5. R4R events are intended for single Airmen (+1 guest) and deployed-affected, and their family. For more information, call 618-744-1400.

Better than Black Friday Bingo

Scott Event Center will host Better than Black Friday Bingo. Electronics prizes include Apple Watch, iPad, laptops, gaming systems, TVs and more. Prizes total more than $3,000. Event includes 10 games and one mystery prize giveaway. Wear “ugly sweater” for one free mystery prize ticket. Club members get three free single cards (bingo pack purchase required).

Bingo card pre-sale will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, through Friday, Dec. 6. Cost: $20 (10 game and one mystery prize ticket). Doors open at 5 p.m. with play beginning at 6 p.m. At door price: $25 (10 games and one mystery prize ticket). Additional mystery prize tickets available for purchase ($2). Plus, try the ultimate potato var for $8. Drinks will be available for purchase. For complete details, call 618-256-5501. Must have base access.

Monday, Dec. 9

SAI Monday mayhem

Join Outdoor Recreation for a night of Monday mayhem at Climb So IL. Enjoy indoor rock climbing with friends. This is a Single Airmen Initiative program — open to unmarried Air Force active duty Airmen and one guest. So SAI eligible can bring a friend and both will enjoy the discounted fee. Event also open to non-SAI eligible. Transportation provided. Bring snacks and drinks.

SAI cost: $10; non-SAI cost: $30. Time: 6-10 p.m. (pick-up at 5:45 p.m. at ODR; pick-up at 6:10 p.m. at Belleville dorm). Register by Friday, Dec. 6. Open to ages 18+. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.\

Thursday, Dec. 12

Chalk couture DIY serving tray, Dec. 12

Scott Event Center will host the following event: Chalk couture DIY serving tray. Chalk couture involves using chalk paste to create high-end DIY home décor. This event includes variety of trays (metal, wood, and chalkboard), instruction and all other materials (sizes, colors and designs vary). Plus, each participant gets a glass of wine or non-alcoholic alternative, and light snacks. Time: 6:30 p.m. Cost: $15/person. Registration required by Friday, Dec. 6. Limited to first 25 guests. Call SEC at 618-256-5501. Must have base access.

Friday, Dec. 13

Reindeer 5K walk/run

This year’s Reindeer Run 5K walk/run will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Parade Grounds and is free for the entire Scott AFB community. Ham prize baskets will be given to the first, second and third place finishers plus hams will be given to the next 30 finishers. For more information, contact the James Sports Center at 618-256-4524 or Warmer Fitness Center at 618-256-1218.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Bowl with Santa

Enjoy two hours of bowling with Santa and Mrs. Clause at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Chances to win door prizes. Bowling includes shoe rental. Time: 2-4 p.m. Fee: $12 person (limit five per lane). Multiple lane reservations. Additional non-bowlers: $12. Space limited. For more details, call 618-256-4054. R4R (Recharge for Resiliency) events are intended for single Airmen (+1 guest) and deployed-affected, and their family.

Hot chocolate hike

Outdoor Recreation’s hot chocolate hike will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pere Marquette State Park. Hike 3-5 miles of winding trails through the winter woods for amazing views of the Illinois River. After, enjoy hot chocolate and snacks. Transportation included. Cost: $15. Register by Wednesday, Dec. 11. Open to ages 6+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum three kids per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Brunch with Santa

Santa Claus will visit Scott Event Center from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and hand-out special Christmas stockings for all the children in attendance. Pre-paid reservations required (beginning Wednesday, Nov. 27). Breakfast and lunch dishes available as well as complimentary bar. Members: $19.95 (A), $8.95 (6-12), free (5 & under). Non-members: $22.95 (A), $10.95 (6-12), free (5 and under). To book a table call 618-256-5501. Event sponsored by Scott Credit Union, HSHS Medical Group Pediatric Care and USAA. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.

Friday, Dec. 20, & Saturday, Dec. 21

Pre-teen escape room lock-in

Join Youth Programs for a pre-teen escape room lock-in at the Youth Center. Plus there will be other games/activities, pizza, snacks, breakfast, movie and popcorn. Time: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, to 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Open to ages 9-12. Cost $20/person (includes dinner). Registration required by Sunday, Dec. 15. Call 618-256-5139.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Rock-N-Bowl New Year’s 2020

Ring in the New Year with Stars & Strikes Bowling Center at their annual Rock-N-Bowl Family New Year’s Eve Party. Choose from two sessions: 2-5 p.m. or 6-9 p.m. Session includes three hours of bowling, shoe rental, unlimited soft drinks, party favors and buffet dinner.

R4R eligible: $85/lane; non-R4R Fee: $120/lane. Up to five people per lane (call for eligibility). Multiple lane groups welcome. Reservations with pre-payment are required by Sunday, Dec. 29. Spots fill up quickly, so sign up early. For more details, call 618-256-4054.

Notes

Register today for Intramural Basketball

Ready for some intramural basketball? If so, just fill out a Letter of Intent form which is available at the James Sports Center. These forms are due by 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the coaches meeting to be held at the James Sports Center. Preseason begins Monday, Dec. 9. For more information, contact the James Sports Center at 618-256-4524.

2019 Air Force Art Contest call for entries

Submit entries for the 2019 Air Force Art Contest that runs through Saturday, Nov. 30. The art contest is designed to feature and celebrate works of art created by Airmen, spouses and youth. Artists may submit up to two pieces of two-dimensional artwork. For complete rules, categories and age divisions, visit myairforcelife.com.

National Family Bowling Month

Stars & Strikes Bowling Center is celebrating National Family Bowling Month in November. Enjoy two hours of unlimited bowling with shoe rental for just $20. This special is valid the entire month, and has no restrictions. For more details, call 618-256-4054.

Clothing and Food Drive through Wednesday, Nov. 20

The cold winter months are approaching. Please help those less-fortunate and bring in clean, gently used items. Donations such as socks, underwear, gloves, hats, blankets and coats are needed for the homeless in the local area. Also collecting non-perishable canned goods to donate to a local shelter. Bring all donated items to the Youth Center by Wednesday, Nov. 20. Questions, call 618-256-5139.

Turkey take-out meals

The Scott Event Center is offering turkey take-out meals, which include a 16 pound turkey with stuffing, sweet potatoes, gravy, vegetable, cranberry sauce, rolls and pumpkin pie. Pre-paid orders taken through Friday, Nov. 22. Limited to the first 50 orders. Meals can be picked up from 8-10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28. Members: $99.95; non-members, $109.95. To order or for more details, call 618-256-5501.

Watch all the NFL games at Zeppelins It’s Football Fanatics time at Zeppelins. Watch every snap of every game on their 10+ big screens with the NFL Sunday Ticket package. Festivities start at 11 a.m. each week. Season starts Sunday, Sept. 8. People can enjoy three months free dues if they register for club membership during football Sundays. Each week, fans can win fanatic prizes. Plus, club members take part in the grand prize big game giveaway where one person will win a Smart TV. Football Fanatics is sponsored in part by Grey Eagle Distributing, Scott Credit Union and Metro by T-Mobile. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended. For complete details and prize rules, call the Scott Event Center at 618-256-5501.

Immediate job openings

The 375th Force Support Squadron is looking for qualified applicants to fill Non-Appropriated Fund positions on Scott AFB. Open positions include, but are not limited to: Cooks, food service workers, laborers, Child & Youth Program assistants, bowling equipment repairers, recreation aids, tractor operators, custodial workers, guest services representatives, and waiters. Flexible and regular positions with benefits are available. For a complete listing and to apply, visit www.nafjobs.org and select “Scott” from the “Base” drop-down menu. For additional information, call 618-256-3831.

Need assistance finding child care?

Militarychildcare.com is the easiest way to find child care on any installation. Contact Angela Fraley at 618-256-8156 for further assistance.

‘Pour My Beer’ — self service option now available

Stop by Zeppelins at the Scott Event Center beginning at 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and try the new “Pour My Beer” system. Choose from six unique draft beers and pour as much or as little as wanted.

Dollar Sundays

Sunday is Family Fun Day at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Bring the whole family out for a fun filled day of bowling. Games, shoes, hot dogs, French fries and soda are all just $1 each. For more details, call 618-256-4054.

Chaplain Corps Worship Schedule

Catholic services

▪ Sunday mass: 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

▪ Daily mass (Monday-Thursday): 11:30 a.m.

▪ Friday Rosary in Blessed Sacrament: 11:30 a.m.

Protestant services

▪ Traditional worship service (Sunday): 8 a.m.

▪ Gospel worship service (Sunday): 11 a.m.

Soka Gakkai International, led by Timothy Missi

▪ Third Saturday of the month: 1:30-5 p.m.

All services are held at the Chapel, unless otherwise noted.