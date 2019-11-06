375th CES, 932nd CES EOD teams from Scott Air Force Base participate in training

The 375th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team and 932nd CES EOD team from Scott Air Force Base and the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson team participated in a two-day event that saw the teams share knowledge and capabilities in St. Louis. During the training the teams responded to a scenario where they had to identify, neutralize and dispose of improvised explosive devices.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW