Scott Air Force Base events, Nov. 21 edition

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.

Friday, Nov. 22 & 29

Extreme Cosmic Bowl

Stars & Strikes Bowling Center will host free extreme cosmic bowling on the below dates. Enjoy unlimited bowling and complimentary shoes during the following times:

Nov. 22: 5-9 p.m.





5-9 p.m. Nov. 29: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.

Free bowling is open to all on a first come, first served basis. This will also include an extreme cosmic dance party with glow necklaces and door prizes. For more details, call 618-256-4054.

R4R (Recharge for Resiliency) events are intended for single Airmen (+1 guest) and deployed-affected, and their family. R4R events are for Air Force active duty/reservists returning from deployments, dependent-restricted assignments and single Airmen. Individuals who do not qualify for R4R, but have base access are eligible, but may pay a non-R4R fee.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Hot cider cycling trip

Outdoor Recreation will host their first-ever hot cider cycling trip from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bike 10-15 miles on the MCT trails near Edwardsville, then wind down with a cup of cider. Bring own bike or borrow from Outdoor Rec. Bike transportation included. Cost is $15. Register by Wednesday, Nov. 20. Open to ages 12+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two kids per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Endangered Wolf Sanctuary Project

Join Youth Programs for a service project at the Endangered Wolf Sanctuary in Missouri. Help support the sanctuary by providing fall clean up. They will stop for lunch, and after clean up stay for dinner and s’mores provided by the USO. Time: 12:30-10 p.m.. Open to ages 9-18. Fee: $10/person. Limited spots available. Register by Wednesday, Nov. 20. For more details, call 618-256-5139.

Monday, Dec. 2, through Tuesday, Dec. 17 (weekdays)

12 Days of Fitmas

The Fitness Center and James Sports Center staff is making it more enticing to work out during their 12 Days of Fitmas, weekdays Dec. 2-17. Every time people participate in a class at either James Sports Center or Warmer Fitness Center during the 12-day period, participants will have a chance to win the daily prize.

Anyone wanting to be eligible for the daily prize can stop by the front desk to fill out an entry form. For more information, contact the James Sports Center at 618-256-4524 or Warmer Fitness Center at 618-256-1218. Sponsored in part by Drury Hotels, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Freddy’s Custard and Steakburgers, McKendree Metro Rec Plex, The Edge, and Edison’s Entertainment Complex. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Children’s Holiday Party

Celebrate the holidays with the Library staff at their free Children’s Holiday Party from 5-8 p.m. at the Base Auditorium. Visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus from 5-7 p.m., make a craft at the craft station, enjoy story time with Mrs. Claus and get some free snacks compliments of the USO. Attendees also have a chance to win a book just for participating. The Children’s Holiday Party is sponsored in part by GEICO, Scott Credit Union, Schaefer Autobody Centers, Med Express Urgent Care and St. Louis Children’s Hospital. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended. For more information, call 618-256-5100.

Friday, Dec. 6

First Friday Christmas Party

Zeppelins Food & Drinks will host its First Friday event and be giving away prizes. Enter to win their 6-foot Christmas stocking. All attendees will have a chance to win prizes, a $50 Academy Sports+Outdoors gift card and two daily passes to McKendree MetroRecPlex. Party starts at 3 p.m. First Fridays are free and open to all. Food served at 4 p.m. (until it lasts). For more details, call 618-256-5501. Event sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Friday, Dec. 6, & Saturday, Dec. 7

Overnight polar bear plunge

Experience a winter night of education and adventure by spending the night in Polar Bear Point at the St. Louis Zoo with Outdoor Recreation. Enjoy dinner, activities, afterhours flashlight tour of the zoo and then safely sleep near resident polar bear, Kali’s personal pool. In the morning enjoy breakfast, visit the penguins, plus other animals. ODR program equipment provided (sleeping bags/pads) for no charge. Mandatory pre-trip meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Outdoor Rec.

This is a RecOn program, open to AF active duty, reservists and their immediate family. RecOn cost, $40; non-Recon cost, $130. Time: 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, to noon Saturday, Dec. 7. Register by Friday, Nov. 29. Open to ages 6+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two kids per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Holiday golf scramble

Join Cardinal Creek Golf Course for their holiday scramble. Format is three-person scramble. Scratch & Peoria handicap winners. Event includes greens fees, cart, range balls & prizes. Fee: $70/player; $50/AGF; $30/R4R eligible. Shotgun start: 9 a.m. Must register by Thursday, Dec. 5. R4R events are intended for single Airmen (+1 guest) and deployed-affected, and their family. For more information, call 618-744-1400.

Better than Black Friday Bingo

Scott Event Center will host Better than Black Friday Bingo. Electronics prizes include Apple Watch, iPad, laptops, gaming systems, TVs and more. Prizes total more than $3,000. Event includes 10 games and one mystery prize giveaway. Wear “ugly sweater” for one free mystery prize ticket. Club members get three free single cards (bingo pack purchase required).

Bingo card pre-sale will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, through Friday, Dec. 6. Cost: $20 (10 game and one mystery prize ticket). Doors open at 5 p.m. with play beginning at 6 p.m. At door price: $25 (10 games and one mystery prize ticket). Additional mystery prize tickets available for purchase ($2). Plus, try the ultimate potato var for $8. Drinks will be available for purchase. For complete details, call 618-256-5501. Must have base access.

Monday, Dec. 9

SAI Monday mayhem

Join Outdoor Recreation for a night of Monday mayhem at Climb So IL. Enjoy indoor rock climbing with friends. This is a Single Airmen Initiative program — open to unmarried Air Force active duty Airmen and one guest. So SAI eligible can bring a friend and both will enjoy the discounted fee. Event also open to non-SAI eligible. Transportation provided. Bring snacks and drinks.

SAI cost: $10; non-SAI cost: $30. Time: 6-10 p.m. (pick-up at 5:45 p.m. at ODR; pick-up at 6:10 p.m. at Belleville dorm). Register by Friday, Dec. 6. Open to ages 18+. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.\

Thursday, Dec. 12

Chalk couture DIY serving tray, Dec. 12

Scott Event Center will host the following event: Chalk couture DIY serving tray. Chalk couture involves using chalk paste to create high-end DIY home décor. This event includes variety of trays (metal, wood, and chalkboard), instruction and all other materials (sizes, colors and designs vary). Plus, each participant gets a glass of wine or non-alcoholic alternative, and light snacks. Time: 6:30 p.m. Cost: $15/person. Registration required by Friday, Dec. 6. Limited to first 25 guests. Call SEC at 618-256-5501. Must have base access.

Friday, Dec. 13

Reindeer 5K walk/run

This year’s Reindeer Run 5K walk/run will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Parade Grounds and is free for the entire Scott AFB community. Ham prize baskets will be given to the first, second and third place finishers plus hams will be given to the next 30 finishers. For more information, contact the James Sports Center at 618-256-4524 or Warmer Fitness Center at 618-256-1218.

Friday, Dec. 13 & 27

Friday night hoops

Boys and girls are invited to play Friday night hoops. Open to two separate age groups: Pre-teens 9-12 years (6-9 p.m.) and teens 13-18 yrs (8-10 p.m.). Teams are co-ed. Bring friends to join. Friday night hoops is free and open to all eligible members of the Youth Center. Teens must still be in high school. For more details, call 618-256-5139.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Bowl with Santa

Enjoy two hours of bowling with Santa and Mrs. Clause at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Chances to win door prizes. Bowling includes shoe rental. Time: 2-4 p.m. Fee: $12 person (limit five per lane). Multiple lane reservations. Additional non-bowlers: $12. Space limited. For more details, call 618-256-4054. R4R (Recharge for Resiliency) events are intended for single Airmen (+1 guest) and deployed-affected, and their family.

Hot chocolate hike

Outdoor Recreation’s hot chocolate hike will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pere Marquette State Park. Hike 3-5 miles of winding trails through the winter woods for amazing views of the Illinois River. After, enjoy hot chocolate and snacks. Transportation included. Cost: $15. Register by Wednesday, Dec. 11. Open to ages 6+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum three kids per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Fox Theatre trip

Join Youth Programs on a trip to The Fabulous Fox Theatre to see “Wicked.” Enjoy the precursor to the classic “Wizard of Oz,” and learn how the wicked witch turned wicked. Bus leaves at 11:15 a.m., quick stop for lunch, then on to the show that begins at 2 p.m. Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open to ages 9-18. Fee: $25 members, $45 non-members (includes lunch). Sign-up by Monday, Dec. 9. For more details, call 618-256-5139.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Brunch with Santa

Santa Claus will visit Scott Event Center from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and hand-out special Christmas stockings for all the children in attendance. Pre-paid reservations required (beginning Wednesday, Nov. 27). Breakfast and lunch dishes available as well as complimentary bar. Members: $19.95 (A), $8.95 (6-12), free (5 & under). Non-members: $22.95 (A), $10.95 (6-12), free (5 and under). To book a table call 618-256-5501. Event sponsored by Scott Credit Union, HSHS Medical Group Pediatric Care and USAA. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Melted snowman slime

The Arts & Crafts Center will host Slime-a-Palooza, where they will help children create their own melted snowman slime any time between 1 and 5:30 p.m. Cost for is $5 per person; all materials will be provided and participants will leave with some slime. Slime-a-Palooza is open to kids ages 8 and up with the accompaniment of an adult. Registration is recommended three business days before event date. For more information or to register, call the Arts & Crafts Center at 618-256-4230.

Friday, Dec. 20, & Saturday, Dec. 21

Pre-teen escape room lock-in

Join Youth Programs for a pre-teen escape room lock-in at the Youth Center. Plus there will be other games/activities, pizza, snacks, breakfast, movie and popcorn. Time: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, to 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Open to ages 9-12. Cost $20/person (includes dinner). Registration required by Sunday, Dec. 15. Call 618-256-5139.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Rock-N-Bowl New Year’s 2020

Ring in the New Year with Stars & Strikes Bowling Center at their annual Rock-N-Bowl Family New Year’s Eve Party. Choose from two sessions: 2-5 p.m. or 6-9 p.m. Session includes three hours of bowling, shoe rental, unlimited soft drinks, party favors and buffet dinner.

R4R eligible: $85/lane; non-R4R Fee: $120/lane. Up to five people per lane (call for eligibility). Multiple lane groups welcome. Reservations with pre-payment are required by Sunday, Dec. 29. Spots fill up quickly, so sign up early. For more details, call 618-256-4054.

Notes

2019 Annual Holiday Greeting Card Contest

Calling all squadrons, units and organizations: Register now to enter the 2019 Annual Holiday Greeting Card Competition.

Winners receive gift cards: First place, $150; second place, $100; third place, $75 and People’s Choice, $50. Each group entered will receive free plywood; however, people need to provide their own paint supplies. Completed cards must be delivered to Outdoor Recreation by noon Friday Dec. 5.

For complete rules, contact Outdoor Recreation at 618-256-2067 or visit www.375fss.com. Event sponsored by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Register today for Intramural Basketball

Ready for some intramural basketball? If so, just fill out a Letter of Intent form which is available at the James Sports Center. These forms are due by 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the coaches meeting to be held at the James Sports Center. Preseason begins Monday, Dec. 9. For more information, contact the James Sports Center at 618-256-4524.

2019 Air Force Art Contest call for entries

Submit entries for the 2019 Air Force Art Contest that runs through Saturday, Nov. 30. The art contest is designed to feature and celebrate works of art created by Airmen, spouses and youth. Artists may submit up to two pieces of two-dimensional artwork. For complete rules, categories and age divisions, visit myairforcelife.com.

National Family Bowling Month

Stars & Strikes Bowling Center is celebrating National Family Bowling Month in November. Enjoy two hours of unlimited bowling with shoe rental for just $20. This special is valid the entire month, and has no restrictions. For more details, call 618-256-4054.

Turkey take-out meals

The Scott Event Center is offering turkey take-out meals, which include a 16 pound turkey with stuffing, sweet potatoes, gravy, vegetable, cranberry sauce, rolls and pumpkin pie. Pre-paid orders taken through Friday, Nov. 22. Limited to the first 50 orders. Meals can be picked up from 8-10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28. Members: $99.95; non-members, $109.95. To order or for more details, call 618-256-5501.

Watch all the NFL games at Zeppelins It’s Football Fanatics time at Zeppelins. Watch every snap of every game on their 10+ big screens with the NFL Sunday Ticket package. Festivities start at 11 a.m. each week. Season starts Sunday, Sept. 8. People can enjoy three months free dues if they register for club membership during football Sundays. Each week, fans can win fanatic prizes. Plus, club members take part in the grand prize big game giveaway where one person will win a Smart TV. Football Fanatics is sponsored in part by Grey Eagle Distributing, Scott Credit Union and Metro by T-Mobile. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended. For complete details and prize rules, call the Scott Event Center at 618-256-5501.

Need assistance finding child care?

Militarychildcare.com is the easiest way to find child care on any installation. Contact Angela Fraley at 618-256-8156 for further assistance.

‘Pour My Beer’ — self service option now available

Stop by Zeppelins at the Scott Event Center beginning at 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and try the new “Pour My Beer” system. Choose from six unique draft beers and pour as much or as little as wanted.

Dollar Sundays

Sunday is Family Fun Day at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Bring the whole family out for a fun filled day of bowling. Games, shoes, hot dogs, French fries and soda are all just $1 each. For more details, call 618-256-4054.

Chaplain Corps Worship Schedule

Catholic services

▪ Sunday mass: 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

▪ Daily mass (Monday-Thursday): 11:30 a.m.

▪ Friday Rosary in Blessed Sacrament: 11:30 a.m.

Protestant services

▪ Traditional worship service (Sunday): 8 a.m.

▪ Gospel worship service (Sunday): 11 a.m.

Soka Gakkai International, led by Timothy Missi

▪ Third Saturday of the month: 1:30-5 p.m.

All services are held at the Chapel, unless otherwise noted.