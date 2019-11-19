KSP members continue training during conference at Scott Air Force Base

Members of the Key Spouse Program, or KSP, gathered for a conference Oct. 28 at the Scott Event Center to further their training within the program.

During the conference, different crisis scenarios were presented to commanders, first sergeants, superintendents, Key Spouses, Key Spouse Mentors and leadership spouses, such as what they would do if they were told about a sexual assault or an at-risk situation. Members from each unit discussed what they would do and then presented their thoughts to the rest of the units.

Bridget Karr, Key Spouse for 375th Security Forces Squadron said, “attending the Key Spouse Conference created an opportunity for Key Spouses to come together to share best practices and make face to face connections to better serve our airman and their families. The conference encouraged conversations that better equip Key Spouses as we navigate the needs of military life.”

Key Spouses complete an initial seven hour training to learn about the military, what they need to do to protect privacy and the specifics of what their job as a Key Spouse entails. They also complete suicide awareness training and sexual assault awareness training to be better equipped for those types of situations.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“The training during the conference was a continuation of training the A&FRC offers to Key Spouses,” said Samantha Weippert, 375th Force Support Squadron Airman and Family Readiness Center Community Readiness Specialist.

Col. J. Scot Heathman, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, concluded the conference by stating the importance of making the program and its members accessible throughout the installation and expressed his gratitude to the many units that were able to participate.