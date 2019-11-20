AMC/CC visits Scott Air Force Base Airmen

Gen. Maryanne Miller, Air Mobility Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Terrence Greene, AMC command chief, visit with 375th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Protection members during a training exercise at Scott Air Force Base. During the training, fire fighters demonstrated their ability to respond to a structure fire and extricate victims. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Garcia

Gen. Maryanne Miller, Air Mobility Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Terrence Greene, AMC command chief, visited with 375th Air Mobility Wing Airmen at Scott Air Force Base on Nov. 18.

During the visit, Miller and Greene spent time with Airmen over breakfast, offering their ears for an unfiltered feedback session.

“It was really motivating and eye-opening to hear them speak, and it meant a lot to me personally that they took time out of their day to actually listen and wanted our input,” said Senior Airman Nicholas Phromphuwal, 375th Comptroller Squadron military pay technician.

Additionally, Miller and Greene spent time with various helping agencies discussing different programs including the Exceptional Family Member Program and professional military education.

Members of the chapel team provided the senior leaders with an opportunity to participate in a “chapel blitz” of the 375th CPTS where the chapel team demonstrated how a positive relationship between the chapel and other members of the Wing can be an effective way to boost morale.

“Chief and I love going around and meeting with the younger Airmen,” said Miller. “Those interactions mean the most to us.”

Miller and Greene also met with members of the 375th Security Forces Squadron and Fire and Emergency Services where they received a first-hand look at how the new Emergency Communications Center provides a higher level of service.

At the end of their tour, Miller and Greene spoke to the 375th AMW Airmen during a commanders call where they emphasized the value of innovation in the advancement of today’s Air Force.

“During our Phoenix Spark Tank event, there were 10 ideas submitted and only five who received awards,” said Miller. “We decided all of the ideas were so good we talked to the other five people and told them we would be pushing their ideas too. I know there are people in this crowd who are holding back good ideas. Don’t let anything stop you from pushing good ideas forward.”