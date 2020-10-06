Scott Air Force Base adopts Air Force-wide finance Customer Service Portal

As the Air Force continues to innovate processes, Airmen must continue to adapt.

And, one of the newest changes members of Team Scott may have noticed is a new way to handle finance matters through the 375th Comptroller Squadron’s finance section in the form of the Customer Service Portal.

The Customer Service Portal, or CSP, is a program that is in its second wave of release. By design, it is meant to be more secure for the user and the technician processing the request.

“The CSP is rolling out Air Force-wide,” said Master Sgt. Daniel Welker, 375th CPTS financial operations flight chief. “We are part of the second wave of the program’s deployment schedule. The CSP replaces org boxes. It is PII compliant. It notifies customers upon technician assignment and allows correspondence to remain attached for the lifecycle of the inquiry.”

Another benefit of the program is that tickets no longer must be started and closed out by the same technician.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tech. Sgt. Brett R. Stevens, 375th CPTS NCO in charge of financial operations, explained, “(The program) will give Airmen the assurance that their documents have been received. It creates a case history, so that any finance professional can pick up were a previous technician left off. Additionally, it provides customers with 24/7 hour access and allows members to track the status of their inquiries.”

As the CSP becomes more familiar with customers, the benefits will also free up time to allow the professionals of the 375th CPTS to address other matters they are responsible for.

Welker added, “It will provide leadership oversight and allow reassignment of inquiries without requiring a technician to check multiple avenues to be spun up on the situation. The program allows for finance to distribute inquiries to a specific section for resolution. Consolidating inquiry correspondence builds continuity for resolution of an inquiry.”

Stevens later chimed in to explain to new users how to gain access to the new program and some restrictions that exist in its current format.

“Currently, when first using CSP, users must create a profile,” he said. “Also, only ‘us.af.mil’ email addresses work on the website, but the creators are working to include more certificates. Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge are the supported browsers for CSP.”

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

More about the portal

Additionally, customers will click the tab “Create Inquiry.” The customer will then select a category, sub-category, add a description, and drag files. Once submitted, the inquiry goes to the finance office.

The customer can then check the status of the inquiry and see who the case is assigned to. The CSP portal will also send automated emails each time a document is assigned, returned, or resolved.

For more information on how to use the CSP, visit www.scott.af.mil/Units/Finance/ and click the “375 CSP” tab.