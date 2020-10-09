Crews update Scott Air Force Base’s water supply with new tower

A visible sight around Scott Air Force Base are the two large towers near the flightline that supply water to the installation.

Soon, there’ll be another larger one beside the Airman’s Attic built through a partnership with the 375th Civil Engineer Squadron and American Water.

This new tower, projected to be finished by mid-2021, will replace the current towers at a cost of approximately $2 million and will have a 500 gallon capacity.

“The two water towers we’re replacing have met life expectancy,” said Aaron Williams, American Water general manager. “Life cycle cost analysis was conducted which helped us make the determination to build one tank with the same capacity (as the two existing tanks).”

The current towers have been in place since 1939 and 1940 respectively. While the water supply is safe for base residents, American Water officials said they’re modernizing the system to guarantee the health of the base’s water supply for decades to come.

In September 2007, American Water was awarded a 50 year contract, and they are responsible for the Operations and Maintenance of the water distribution system on Scott AFB, according to John Young, 375th CES contractor.

Young added that in addition to the O&M, they also perform Renewals and Replacements of the water system. R&R are investments in the water system to renew or replace system components, such as water towers, that fail or reach the end of their service life.

Because American Water assumes the cost of the projects, these R&R projects don’t compete for funding against other projects executed by the Wing.