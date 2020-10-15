Motorcycle mentorship ride on Scott Air Force Base refreshes safety skills

The Scott Air Force Base Safety Office, with the support of the Scott Motorcycle Safety Foundation, hosted a Fall Mentorship Ride Oct. 9, which provides riders the opportunity to refresh their knowledge of motorcycle safety.

Since 2017, the mentorship program has offered an avenue for learning proper motorcycle operating techniques to service members on Scott. The program gives less experienced riders the opportunity to grow and develop by observing and learning from more experienced riders.

“This is a great avenue for new and inexperienced riders to gain knowledge and experience,” said Thomas Kelly, 375th Air Mobility Wing occupational safety manager. “This provides direct feedback to the rider as observations from the experienced rider is shared in an effort to improve the new (or) inexperienced rider’s abilities.”

In addition to mentorship, the four-hour course also included several motorcycle safety briefings and a group ride, which set a foundation for motorcycle safety on the installation.

During the group ride, attendees were divided into groups and paired with a lead coach that guided their route from the installation to Perryville, Illinois.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Not a lot of people have experienced group riding,” said John Roskom, Motorcycle Safety Foundation lead motorcycle riding coach. “We get individuals who may not have been riding in groups a lot. So they learn new things and re-emphasize good safety practices.”

During these mentorship rides, the riders gain a respect for their machine and the “dangerous fun” that is motorcycle riding, added Roskom.

“All in all (it was a) really amazing turnout, a really amazing day. It looked like we’d been riding together for years,” Roskom said.

The motorcycle mentorship program will continue to provide service members on Scott the opportunity to increase safe riding habits, as well as address motorcycle training requirements with the next mentorship ride.

For more information on the next motorcycle mentorship ride please contact the Scott Safety Office at 375AW-SE@us.af.mil.