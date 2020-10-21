Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging showcases new logo at Scott Air Force Base

The 375th Air Mobility Wing’s Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging team recently recognized an officer for the creation of its new logo.

“I heard that they were looking for help in designing a new logo,” said the winning designer, 1st Lt. Samuel Swanson, 618th Air Operations Center public affairs officer. “I knew there was a powerful story to tell there, and I wanted to be a part of its success.”

Swanson received a plaque for winning the logo design from Col. J. Scot Heathman, 375th AMW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Chuck Frizzell, 375th AMW command chief. In the logo Swanson put the emphasis on community, common-purpose and actions that align with the mission and goals of the Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging program.

“Hands are a powerful symbol that are often associated with action, common-purpose and community. They are a universal and intimate representation of the humankind,” said Swanson. “I chose to vary the colors of the hands to emphasize diversity, and inclusion.”

DIB’s vision is to empower a culture of belonging, where every person has the opportunity to strive. In previously written comments, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Air Force Chief of Staff, said, “We must develop leaders with the appropriate tools to create and sustain an environment in which all Airmen can reach their full potential. Airmen who do not or cannot reflect these related attributes we value fall short of being the future United States Air Force leaders we require.”

Swanson said that creating an identity is just one way to help “our community identify with the DIB mission and feel compelled to connect with our fantastic team at Scott Air Force Base.”