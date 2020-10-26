Have a ‘toast’ to public speaking, leadership development at Scott Air Force Base

“Dink, dink, dink ... Wingmen far and wide raise your glasses, and give a toast at Toastmasters to professional progression. Learn, cheer and hoo-rah with fellow Airmen as public speaking emanates forth.”

That’s a typical beginning for a meeting of a nonprofit, private organization here called Toastmasters, which is designed to help improve leadership and public speaking skills for any DoD member.

Currently, classes are being held virtually at 11 a.m. each Tuesday and the group hosted a recent “open house” via Zoom on Oct. 13.

Seth Miller, a Toastmasters officer, said, “it’s a place where you can find your voice ... and a (place for) growth and development.”

During these meetings, a toastmaster officer will select a topic for attendees speak on for a certain amount of time. After the topic is discussed, the officer provides constructive feedback and where there are opportunities to grow.

Master Sgt. Saleisia Lampkin, 375th Customer Support Service operations flight chief, said she believes Toastmasters is beneficial for not only professional growth, but also for personal development. She said it “is what you want it to be,” and that it could be used to communicate better in personal or professional relationships.

“I want to be a dynamic senior NCO, so I need my communication skills sharp so I can relate my messages to my counterparts,” she said.

For more information on how to get involved, contact Tech. Sgt. Darren Charmaine Hoffman, 54th Airlift Squadron, at darrencharmaine.hoffman@us.af.mil, or contact the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ScottToastmasters/.