Scott Air Force Base historian wins Air Force Museum award

The Air Force has recognized Scott’s installation historian, Mark Wilderman, as its 2019 Air Force History and Museums Program Award winner for his work in bringing the base’s pre-and World War I era to life.

Along with accomplishing a backlog of histories and bringing it current under deadline, he was recognized for his work on the Lighter-than-Air Era and World War I displays in the halls of the wing headquarters, Bldg. P3.

Because of his efforts, when Airmen walk into the lobby of the wing headquarters, they can see visible parts of Scott’s history such as RS-1 airship display and wool tunics that would have been purchased and worn here during WWI.

Wilderman hopes to have the rest of the LTA and WWI display completed in the next few months, and to start on a WWII project showing Scott’s history as a radio operations school before his tenure as historian here is complete.

“I want to be able to preserve these eras and bring them to life so that our Airmen today understand how important Scott Air Force base is,” Wilderman said. “It’s an honor to get this award.”