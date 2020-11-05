Team Scott welcomes 23 new Honorary Commanders for Class of 2023

Team Scott has named 23 community leaders to be part of its Honorary Commanders program that will last for the next three years.

The Honorary Commander program matches community leaders of influence with a military commander of a unit with the goal to educate and increase their knowledge and understanding of the Air Force and the installation.

“This provides us an opportunity to build strong, positive, and lasting relationships with local community leaders while exploring mutual areas of interest and increasing public understanding of our military missions, our assets, and our people,” said Col. J. Scot Heathman, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander.

“We’re excited about our new Class of 2023, and thank the 28 members of the previous Class of 2020 for their participation and patience as we adjusted the program during the COVID pandemic. We made so many great friends and they will always be part of the Team Scott family.”

The Honorary Commanders at Scott Air Force Base will participate in unit changes of commands, promotions, retirements, or other unit activities and tours of various mission areas on base, as well as an opportunity to see other bases as the health protection conditions allow.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Congratulations to the Class of 2023 (listed alphabetically)