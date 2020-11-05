Scott Air Force Base News
Team Scott welcomes 23 new Honorary Commanders for Class of 2023
Team Scott has named 23 community leaders to be part of its Honorary Commanders program that will last for the next three years.
The Honorary Commander program matches community leaders of influence with a military commander of a unit with the goal to educate and increase their knowledge and understanding of the Air Force and the installation.
“This provides us an opportunity to build strong, positive, and lasting relationships with local community leaders while exploring mutual areas of interest and increasing public understanding of our military missions, our assets, and our people,” said Col. J. Scot Heathman, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander.
“We’re excited about our new Class of 2023, and thank the 28 members of the previous Class of 2020 for their participation and patience as we adjusted the program during the COVID pandemic. We made so many great friends and they will always be part of the Team Scott family.”
The Honorary Commanders at Scott Air Force Base will participate in unit changes of commands, promotions, retirements, or other unit activities and tours of various mission areas on base, as well as an opportunity to see other bases as the health protection conditions allow.
Congratulations to the Class of 2023 (listed alphabetically)
- Sarah Arnosky, Senior Director, Arch to the Park
- Steve Bannes, Director of Graduate Studies in Construction Management, Washington University
- Matthew Brandt, Director of Finance, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital
- Jack Burns, Alderman, Edwardsville
- Karen Buzzard, City Clerk/Collector, Trenton
- Walter Denton, City Administrator, O’Fallon
- Dr. Terrence Duncan, Owner, J.J. Enterprises
- Mayor Robert Eastern III, East St. Louis
- Zandra Harvey, Owner, Cut-Rate Insurance Agency
- Erika Kennett, Village Administrator, New Baden
- Josh Kinney, Associate Pastor, Cornerstone Christian Church
- Dennis Jenkerson, Fire Chief & Commissioner, St. Louis Fire Department
- Mayor Cheryl Maguire, Wood River
- Tyler Mathews, Executive Director, Venture Café
- Dr. Dorothy Mosby, Assistant Principal, Alton High School
- Mandy Pratt, Director of Development, USO of Missouri
- Amy Richter, President and CEO, Hospice of Southern Illinois
- Todd Roach, Alderman, O’Fallon/Director of Human Resources, Marmon Holdings, Inc.
- Matt Smallheer, Board Member, St. Clair County
- Mark Sutherland, CMO, Missouri Partnership
- Steven Tomaszewksi, Corporate Director of Communication and Development Planning, Southern Illinois Healthcare and Touchette Regional Hospital
- Mike Venso, Military & Firearms Curator, Missouri Historical Society & Soldiers Memorial Military Museum
- Robert Wells, Ambassador, Center for Racial Harmony
