375th Medical Group at Scott Air Force Base starts professional development program

The 375th Medical Group at Scott Air Force Base has launched a new professional development program in an effort to provide Airmen with leadership skills and experiences that will endure throughout their careers and personal lives.

“We are very fortunate to leverage some key relationships giving us access to notable speakers, thought leaders, and executive coaching resources one rarely sees at the individual unit level. We are extremely excited about this program and what it means for our Airmen and Scott AFB teammates,” said Col. Richard Woodruff, 375th Medical Group commander.

Tech. Sgt. Adrian Hill, 375th Medical Support Squadron, added, “Through this program, we are exposing Airmen to various leadership perspectives, past successes, and lessons learned that will equip them to develop better, smarter, and more expedient ways to solve problems and get after the mission.”

Kicking off the program last month was motivational speaker and author, Simon Sinek. During a virtual presentation, which included roughly 350 wing attendees, Sinek shared his insights about innovation throughout the Air Force. He also shared comments about how to cultivate a career that will endure beyond an individual’s military commitment.

In the upcoming months, the program will feature prominent senior Air Force Medical Service leaders such as Lt. Gen. Dorothy Hogg, Maj. Gen. Robert Miller, Brig. Gen. Susan Pietrykowski, Brig. Gen. Sharon Bannister, Brig. Gen. Norm West, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczinski.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In addition to the senior leader speaker series, a partnership with the 711th Human Performance Wing is currently underway to conduct behavioral assessments and leadership coaching with the Medical Group’s executive leadership team.

Staff Sgt. Jessica Cox, 375th Medical Support Squadron, said, “Building strong, resilient, and genuinely caring leaders not only contributes to the long-term success of our Air Force but also makes them better individuals both at home and in their communities. Our hope is that this program awakens every Airmen’s desire to continually improve themselves, find their passion, and strive for excellence in that endeavor.”

With the 375th Medical Group’s passion for growing future leaders and commitment to taking Airmen development to the next level, they are laying the foundation for a more innovative and dynamic medical force.