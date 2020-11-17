375th Civil Engineer Squadron at Scott Air Force Base trains augmentees for snow duty

For the first time since 2014, the 375th Civil Engineer Squadron at Scott Air Force Base is making use of the Wing Augmentee Program to support snow removal efforts this winter.

Attributing the need to current operations requirements, the 375th CES determined they would train additional personnel to operate their equipment to ensure readiness during the upcoming snow season.

Comprised of volunteers from throughout the wing, these agumentees underwent an intensive two-week course consisting of both a classroom portion and practical scenario-based lessons, according to Staff Sgt. Jonathan Rankin, 375th CES heavy equipment operator.

Augmentees were instructed on the use of Kubota’s, dump trucks with plows, farm tractors with kick brooms, backhoes, loaders and airfield Oshkosh kick brooms. These tools play a critical role in maintaining the airfields, roads and parking areas around base.

“The augmentees (are) a vital asset,” said Rankin. “Not only do they help us take care of the flight line; they make it so that our most valuable asset, our people, have a safe way to get to and from work.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

While the efforts of these augmentees and the 375th CES are critical, their efforts are aided greatly by other units, said Master Sgt. Robert Alsup, 375th CES pavements and equipment non-commissioned officer in charge.

In a true team effort, the 375th Logistics and Readiness Squadron, 375th Operations Support Squadron and Mid America Airport personnel all contribute to this effort.

“This wouldn’t be possible without their additional efforts” said Alsup. “They play a big role in getting us ready for the snow season.”

So, with less than 46 days till the start of winter, Team Scott is more than ready to deal with any possible snow events. As a reminder, instructions for reporting to duty during inclement weather conditions are found at www.scott.af.mil/newcomers/winter-weather.