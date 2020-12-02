Team Scott’s runway upgrades completed

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Nov. 30 celebrating the completion of construction on the flight line at Scott Air Force Base.

The construction was a part of a flight line revitalization project allowing Team Scott to maintain its presence as Air Mobility Command’s Showcase Wing.

Construction started in April 2019, resulting in temporary closure of the western runway. However, Team Scott still was able to maintain battle readiness, and complete over 20,000 flight operations utilizing MidAmerica St. Louis Airport’s runway.

“The airfield is the largest weapon system on Scott AFB,” said Richard Hupp, 375th Operations Support Squadron airfield manager. “Without an operational airfield, the Air Force motto of ‘fly, fight and win’ cannot occur.”

The construction project cost an estimated $16 dollars, and focused on upgrading the approach lighting system to improve safety of flight operations.

“The airfield underwent a complete lighting system upgrade to high intensity approach lighting with sequence flashers,” said Hupp.

With this new lighting system and other upgrades, Team Scott can support more operations and continue to provide global mobility for the future.

“This is more than just a lighting project. The team repaired concrete, sinkholes, taxiways, repainted most of the runway and today, we get to enjoy the fruits of our labor,” said Col. J. Scot Heathman, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander.

“Thank you to the 375th Operations Support Squadron, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron and the 375th Contracting Squadron for making this project happen. Additionally, thank you to the MidAmerica St. Louis Airport for all their support throughout this project.”