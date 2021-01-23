Airman & Family Readiness Center at Scott AFB helps Airmen thrive, stay connected

Being separated from a loved one during a deployment can be tough, so the Airman & Family Readiness Center at team at Scott Air Force Base runs a “Hearts Apart” program, designed to keep families active and engaged with each other throughout the separation.

The program is also a venue for leadership to express their appreciation for the sacrifices that service members make. But this isn’t the only thing this team of 21 does to support Airmen and their families.

With the adaptation of virtual services during the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve worked hard to provide services like this in the safest way possible and also still enable “the development and sustainment of resilient and ready Airmen and families.”

They’ve continued providing programs such as Survivor Benefit Plan counseling, personal financial counseling, pre and post-deployment briefings, HeartLink, Exceptional Family Member Program and Military Family Life Counselor just to name a few. These services have been especially critical during these times of struggle and isolation, according to Monica Stouffer, A&FRC flight chief.

“The use of the virtual platforms (like Zoomgov) has opened many doors for us to be able to continue services to large numbers of people that would otherwise not be possible,” she said.

Not to mention its ease of use and accessibility across all service populations she added.

Their highest volume programs, Transition Assistance and Relocation Assistance, serve around 600 members a year who are preparing to transition out of the military and around 1500-1700 who are arriving and departing each year. Without their ability to adapt, these programs would have come to a halt.

Although it has been a challenge to adapt for everyone, the A&FRC is continually evolving. They now also offer drive-through events and material pick-ups and drop offs, as another way to engage with service members and families.

Master Sgt. Matthew Gniotczynski, A&FRC readiness non-commissioned officer added that “It’s a balancing act to find and host events that the whole family want to participate in and have fun.”

Privilege to serve SAFB service members, families

The team at the A&FRC considers it a privilege to serve all of our Scott service members and their families, DoD civilians, and retirees. Even with the dispersal of the COVID-19 vaccine, the A&FRC will continue to support programs like Hearts Apart with their augmented services as they work to engage meaningfully with Airmen and their families.

“Knowing that our efforts are making a difference to those we serve helps us stay resilient during the challenges of the pandemic,” said Stouffer. “We continue to explore new and meaningful ways to provide all of our A&FRC programs and services. On the road ahead, we look forward to the time when we can engage in more face to face interactions with our customers.”