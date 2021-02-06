Scott Air Force Base looks to better serve its families with EFMP One Stop

This spring, Scott Air Force Base families will be able to access services, information, and resources under the Exceptional Family Member Program in one location at the Airman & Family Readiness Center.

The EFMP consists of three components — medical, family support, and assignments. The EFMP One Stop concept brings all components together to better serve Scott’s families.

“This allows us to streamline the process,” said Kelly Calloway, one of two EFMP family support coordinators at the A&FRC. “This means families will no longer have to set up three different appointments to address all their EFMP needs. Families will be able to get all of their needs met in one location and avoid the ‘self-route’ through EFMP Medical, EFMP Family Support, EFMP Assignments, and the school liaison officer.”

With EFMP One Stop, the managers of each component can more effectively collaborate to assess a family’s needs and can more rapidly relay changes about the family’s status.

“Having all EFMP services under one roof enables better coordination and communication among the three functions — assignments, medical, family support,” said Maj. Sara Klimek, health care integrator and medical management director. “From the EFMP Medical standpoint, as the backbone of family member PCS medical clearances, having EFMP Assignments with us spares the sponsor and our families the extra footwork of going back and forth across the base from the medical treatment facility and military personnel flight just to ensure their needs are properly addressed.”

Scott AFB is the second Air Force installation to transition to a one stop centralization of services for the EFMP. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst opened their EFMP One Stop inside the base’s medical clinic in 2016. To make the EFMP One Stop possible here, the A&FRC is converting the computer room into office space. The project is scheduled to be complete in April.

With his own personal experience working through the EFMP program, Scott’s installation commander, Col. J. Scot Heathman, understands the positive impact of having an EFMP One Stop.

“Trying to figure everything out on your own and navigating through the vast amount of information each office has can be daunting. Putting all the experts together in one place is going to make a big difference in helping families understand all the resources available to them and how to use them,” he said.

Echoing the commander about the weight of information, Calloway said, “There is a lot to remember and absorb when you first receive a diagnosis which compels EFMP enrollment. It is easy to forget about all the available resources, since you may not have needed them at the time they were first presented to you. EFMP One Stop helps families get the answers they need quickly wherever they are in the process, whether they are just starting out or years have passed since they first enrolled.”

While EFMP Medical and EFMP Assignments assists active duty personnel, EFMP Family Support services are available to all military-connected families of any branch of service to include National Guardsmen and Reservists, as well as DoD civilians and retirees.

More about the EFMP

Team Scott families can learn about the EFMP through an orientation hosted quarterly by the A&FRC. The A&FRC also hosts a monthly Lunch Bunch to bring families and subject matters experts together. These and others events are posted to the Scott AFB Exceptional Family Member Program Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SCOTTEFMP.

Families may also reach out directly by calling A&FRC at 618-256-8668 or by sending an email to 375fss.efmp@us.af.mil.