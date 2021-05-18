U.S. military pilots injured after ejection from fighter jet at MidAmerica Airport

Two U.S. military pilots were ejected from a fighter jet at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport Tuesday morning, the 375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs office confirmed.

The jet was on the runway when the pilots were ejected. Both were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said Sgt. Kristin Savage, of the PA office.

One of the pilots has been released. The condition of the other is not known, though the injuries are not believed to be serious, Savage said.

“Two active pilots ejected safely after experiencing an emergency today on the runway at MidAmerica Airport about 7:30 a.m.,” she said. “Scott Air Force Base and MidAmerica emergency vehicles secured the area. Both pilots were transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries and observation. One has been released and an interim safety board investigation is underway. “

From a road near the runway, the jet shows no damage, though the canopy above the pilots is clearly gone.

In a statement, Air Force Chief of Media Operations Ann Stefanek said the F-15QA “departed the runway” and that the two who ejected were U.S. active duty pilots.

The jets are at Scott Air Force Base as part of a $240 million contract with the Qatar Emiri Air Force, which ordered 36 F-15QAs from Boeing. The airplanes are the first fighters from Boeing to include new Advanced Cockpit System with Large Area Displays, among other improvements.

Training by U.S. flight instructors is included in the contract. The jets arrived at MidAmerica on Feb. 20 this year and training by U.S. Air Force flight instructors began shortly thereafter..

During the one-year training mission at MidAmerica, Qatar pilots will fly more than 1,000 sorties, according to Boeing.