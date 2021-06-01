Former senior leaders discuss the future of AMC at Mobility Statesmen symposium

Former commanders and command chiefs of Air Mobility Command met with Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, AMC commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, AMC command chief, during the Mobility Senior Statesmen and Mobility Enlisted Statesmen symposiums at Scott Air Force Base on May 27.

“I’m excited and humbled to welcome back so many great leaders not only for AMC, but also for our Air Force and Joint Force,” said Van Ovost.

During the symposium, the group discussed the Mobility Air Forces’ growing role and progress made in ongoing Joint All Domain Operations experiments, received a programmatic update from planners on the MAF roadmap, and looked at some innovative initiatives like Condition-Based Maintenance Plus.

“Competing across the spectrum in this digital age requires a culture change and we cannot do that without strong officer and enlisted leadership,” said Van Ovost. “I learned from the many great leadership teams that have led throughout this command, so I am very excited to have the Mobility Enlisted Senior Statesmen join us!”

This is the first year the two groups combined to listen and collaborate on efforts concerning the development of mobility Airmen, projection of the joint force and advancement of warfighter capabilities.

“Each leader shaped and sharpened this command along the way, adapting to the strategic and operational environment at that particular time and vectoring the MAF in the right direction,” said Van Ovost. “Their continued support and mentorship is invaluable to our continued progress.”

The former commanders and chiefs provided insight based on their wide-breadth of experience during their Air Force careers, as well as valuable perspective based on their current involvement with industry or academia.

“I’m thankful they were all able to make it in-person to listen to what we are working on, where we are headed and provide immeasurable expertise,” said Van Ovost.