906th Air Refueling Squadron on Scott Air Force Base takes teamwork to a new level

Airmen across 32 different career fields work in unison to service, sustain and fly KC-135 Stratotankers. These Airmen, with the 906th Air Refueling Squadron on Scott Air Force Base, enable a global support mission in tandem with Air National Guardsmen.

A unique trait of this Squadron that not many share is their interoperability with multiple aspects of the total force package. These active duty Airmen get the job done every day alongside their brothers-in-arms, and critical Team Scott members, with the 126th ARS Air National Guard Airmen. These Airmen help provide global support in air refueling for our mobility Airmen across the globe.

“A lot of bases you go to across my career are separated, you’re in your little section; you’re not really sure how you fit in the grand scheme of things,” said Master Sgt. Ronald Fisher, 906th ARS maintenance superintendent. “Having all these shops being able to coordinate work together especially in close proximity, allows all of our members to see exactly what they’re doing and how this shop affects the mission overall so it really is a huge deal.”

With the assistance of the 126th ARS integrated into the 906th ARS, Airmen are capable of solving issues quicker.

“They have the experience on the Aircraft,” said Fisher. “New problems that arise a lot of times are not new problems to them. Having the ANG wealth of experience maintaining the aircraft speeds up the process for training new Airman, young staff and tech sergeants, allowing the 906th ARS to defeat tasks with the support of the ANG.”

Fisher explained that the bonds between the 906th ARS and ANG runs deep. To Fisher it is hard to differentiate between active duty and guard.

The interoperability produces better quality Airmen. The integration between the two units is paramount in its mission’s success, said Fisher.

“The numbers show we are definitely killing it,” said Fisher. “I’m so proud of my Airmen for what they do every day.”