One big family: 375th HCOS Pediatrics ensure patient care at Team Scott

The 375th Health Care Operations Squadron houses many fields of medicine, and pediatrics is one of those sections providing the high level of care patients deserve.

375th HCOS Pediatrics collaborates with the O’Fallon Medical Center to provide childcare to children on and off base. It’s this healthcare improvement collaborative effort that helps provide the best patient care possible for children.

“O’Fallon is one big family to me,” said Capt. Evangeline Jones, 375th HCOS Pediatrics flight commander. “It’s a clinic that gives everyone freedom to learn and grow.”

Staff Sgt. Leslie Boyer, 375th HCOS Pediatrics flight chief, explained the practices of their day and exhibited their equipment. These services include wart and suture removals, ear irrigations, pulmonary function testing, silver nitrate cauterization and more.

“Here at the Pediatric Clinic we offer holistic patient-centered care,” said Boyer. “Even during a pandemic, we continue to offer same-day in-person appointments and virtual appointments.”

Pediatrics is also engaged in programs that help children and families who need additional support. Special moments like these stay with the staff during their career.

“My favorite memory was seeing all of my troops, doctors, and nurses working alongside one another stuffing backpacks brimming with toys, books, and clothes for our military dependents for the Month of the Military Child clinic event.” recalls Boyer.

Since the pandemic, members of the team have been working on a mental health program. The program will help the staff and parents offer the support their kids need.

In addition to establishing new programs, the clinic is adding a section for negative pressure treatments. NPT is used to drain wounds and ulcers without excessive invasive surgery. This allows for pulmonary function tests, which measures how effective lungs are at breathing, as well as bringing Coronavirus patients to the clinic without occupying multiple rooms.

The clinic works to establish new, effective treatments and procedures for the families of Team Scott, and working with children has been a highly satisfying career choice for the Airmen at the clinic.

“The members within the pediatric clinic truly are a family, and one of the best teams I have ever been a part of,” said Boyer. “I can confidently say you won’t find anything like the Pediatric Family anywhere else.”