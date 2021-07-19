USAF Honor Guard leads joint training session on Scott Air Force Base

A warm summer breeze flowed inside the Scott Air Force Base honor guard building through an open door.

This door was left open to the winds of possibilities by Airmen who were outside practicing their routine. Today’s practice was unique, because the Air Force’s Honor Guard was here to train Scott’s Airmen.

Team Scott didn’t just host the USAF Honor Guard, they also had the opportunity to have a joint training. Ceremonial guardsmen from Wright-Patterson AFB, and Indiana Air National Guard Base attended the training as well.

“We’re here to train the best honor guard programs,” said Senior Airman Jalen Graham, USAF Honor Guard ceremonial guardsman. “We refine what they already know, and make sure the manuals they’re doing fall in line.”

The Air Force Manual is a ceremonial guardsmen’s guide book on how they conduct themselves for ceremonies. According to Graham the Air Force Manual can be interpreted differently by different base honor guards, therefore the USAF Honor Guard trains them when and how to perform the required drill movements.

The USAF Honor Guard trained on flag folding, firing party and many more ceremonial movements. This training was also beneficial for the future Non-Commissioned Officers taking over Scott AFB Honor Guard.

“Today’s important because I have three new NCO’s that need this training,” said Master Sgt. Kirsten Wong, 375th Force Support Squadron base honor guard superintendent. “It’s a win, win for our NCOs, and our training team.”

Wong selected three Airmen to attend the training. These Airmen will in turn train the rest of the Scott AFB Honor Guard members on what they learned. They will also train any future Airmen who get to serve as ceremonial guardsmen, and great training is critical for making a good first, and last impression of the military.

The USAF Honor Guard only provides military honors to someone who gets buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Base honor guards provide those same honors, but to people local to their area. The USAF Honor Guard credits the base honor guards for providing a lasting military impression for families across the country.

“I really appreciate the work that comes from these Airmen,” said Graham. “It’s been nice to interact with the people here, and see how they impact families on a daily basis.”