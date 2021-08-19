It’s the ‘little things’ — 375th Air Mobility Wing Occupational Safety on Scott AFB

Mission success depends greatly on safeguarding its greatest asset — people. To effectively do so, proper methods are essential in maintaining the well-being of the men and women of Team Scott.

The 375th Air Mobility Wing’s Occupational Safety Office is responsible for protecting base personnel and resources, evaluating both how people do their jobs, and the environment in which they are doing them.

From evaluating the outside of buildings, to the safety hooks on a paper cutter or the proper placement of a ladder; observational skill is what makes this team effective in ensuring Airmen and their work centers are meeting safety standards.

Occupational Safety is also responsible for every 375th AMW unit, including multiple tenant units in other states, including Texas and Delaware. Periodically, members travel to inspect and ensure safe working environments in those units.

“Our job is prevention,” said Staff Sgt. Kenneth Reid, 375th AMW Safety occupational safety craftsman. “We figure out how we can make processes safer for our people and equipment — to save time and money.”

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we’re covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Their mission entails annual and spot inspections. During these inspections, they examine the facility itself from the ceiling tiles, to eye wash stations, fire extinguishers - and everything in between. These are critical to prevent injuries to personnel and damage to military property and equipment.

The team also works to find ways to make processes safer, better and more efficient for people and equipment. They proactively look out for what could become a problem and get in front of it.

“Mission first, but safety always,” said Don Jones, 375th AMW Safety occupational safety and health specialist. “No matter how important the mission is, we have to keep in mind the safety of those personnel that are there to perform the duties.”

Their continued proactiveness, perseverance, and attention to detail in safety and prevention enable them to ensure mission success for Team Scott.