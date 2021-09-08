Air Mobility Command chaplains on Scott AFB deliver hope to Airmen and families

While Air Mobility Command supported Operation Allies Refuge nonstop, one of the five Muslim Chaplains in the Air Force was presented the opportunity to serve Airmen and families during a unique and challenging period.

Stationed at Scott Air Force Base, Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Walid Habash anticipated the toll this operation would take on service members across the force.

“We chose to support the Airmen bringing refugees to safety, care for them and accommodate religious and cultural sensitivities. We did it and continue to do it and I am very proud not only of our Religious Support Teams, but of all our Airmen and their families,” said Habash.

Habash led the AMC Chaplain Corps team to quickly request additional forces through their Air National Guard and Reserve counterparts. As a result, they successfully sent forward 13 additional chaplains and Religious Affairs Airmen.

“From the beginning, we wanted to ensure that we provided essential support to installations so they could take care of those Airmen and their families who were taking care of our Afghan guests,” said Habash.

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we’re covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

An RST is comprised of a chaplain and Religious Affairs Airmen. These RSTs were tasked to care for AMC Airmen fulfilling the Operation Allies Refuge mission at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and for the 621st Contingency Response Wing in Afghanistan.

“Evacuating individuals out of difficult situations, providing care on long flights and turning around and doing it all over again can be very draining on our Airmen. This is where the RST steps in to provide the spiritual care that helps drive the resiliency for the Airmen to keep pressing until the mission is completed,” said Habash.

RSTs are regularly called upon to provide advice on a range of religious, spiritual, moral and ethical issues, but in this instance, the RSTs found themselves advising on other areas as well. The care they provide is designed to boost resiliency by keeping Airmen spiritually fit.

“Life as a refugee can be hard, and we heard some concerns about the youth in evacuee locations, so we were able to advise our installations to focus on youth programs to keep the children occupied,” said Habash. “So whether it is sports, crafts, education or language skills, there are a lot of Airmen ready to go out and help keep them distracted from all the issues around them.”