A 23-year-old Belleville man has been charged in an armed robbery that occurred on May 3, 2017.

Leroy J. McDonald II, 23, was in custody at the St. Clair County Jail as of Monday afternoon on a single count of armed robbery. His bail is set at $80,000. Grand jury actions are pending, according to court records.

Belleville Police did not return calls for comment about the crime or the arrest.

