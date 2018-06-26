Man snatched money from woman's hand in Belleville parking lot and ran, police say

A homeless man was charged with robbery after police say he took money out of a woman's hand in the Walmart parking lot in Belleville.
The woman told police she had finished shopping at Walmart at about 8:12 a.m. Sunday and was walking to her car while holding money in her hand. She said a man ran up to her, snatched the money from her and ran toward the SWIC MetroLink.
Derek Fuiten, 35, was arrested by a SWIC police officer and held until Belleville Police arrived.
Fuiten was charged with robbery and was in custody at the St. Clair County Jail as of Tuesday. His bail was set at $50,000.
Comments