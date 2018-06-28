Police seize $40,000 worth of drugs in Carbondale bust

Police seized over $40,000 worth of drugs during a search at a residence in Carbondale on Wednesday.
Rodney Harrington, 41, was arrested on charges of possessing 450 hits of acid, 326 grams of MDMA and 4 pounds of cannabis, according to a press release from the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group.
The drugs were found at Harrington's home in the 600 block of North Michaels Street and have an estimated street value of $41,555, according to the release.
The Carbondale Police Department conducted the search along with the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group, a multi-jurisdictional group comprised of Illinois State Police, the Herrin Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.
