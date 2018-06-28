Illinois trooper accused of soliciting prostitute while on duty

An Illinois State Police trooper faces allegations that he solicited a prostitute while on duty.
Len Kirkpatrick, 49, of Charleston is accused of offering to pay a woman to perform sex acts with him while on duty. A 14-year veteran officer, he has been relieved of duty and is on administrative leave while charges of official misconduct are pending.
Kirkpatrick allegedly made contact with a woman he knew as “Megan” on the online classified site Backpage.com, and then continued the conversation via texts.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said no sex acts actually occurred. It was unclear from news reports if “Megan” was an actual prostitute.
Comments